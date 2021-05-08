Cardinals' Molina activated and in lineup; Sanchez goes to taxi squad

After missing the past 11 games and 13 of the past 14 with a strained tendon in his right foot, Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina came off the injured list and into Saturday’s lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Ali Sanchez, who was one for three in his lone appearance while Molina was on the IL, was taken off the 26-man roster and optioned to Memphis but will remain with the club as a member of the taxi squad.

Molina, hitting .323 with five homers, will handle Carlos Martinez, who has given up only two earned runs over his past three starts, covering 21 1/3 innings, which lowered his earned run average from 7.80 to 3.72.

Andrew Knizner caught the final two of those starts and the Cardinals were 8-2 in the 10 games the rookie caught while Molina was on the injured list.

“’Kiz’ did a fantastic job,” said manager Mike Shildt Saturday morning. “His preparation and his skill set have met. In the past he was a converted catcher (Knizner had been a third baseman). Now, he’s a catcher. The fact of the matter is that he had to catch up to the position for years in the minor leagues and still catch up to it at our level and he’s worked extremely hard to allow his physical consistency to take place—from receiving, from blocking and matching that from a game-planning standpoint.