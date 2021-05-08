Cardinals' Molina activated and in lineup; Sanchez goes to taxi squad

After missing the past 11 games and 13 of the past 14 with a strained tendon in his right foot, Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina came off the injured list and into Saturday’s lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Ali Sanchez, who was one for three in his lone appearance while Molina was on the IL, was taken off the 26-man roster and optioned to Memphis but will remain with the club as a member of the taxi squad.
Molina, hitting .323 with five homers, will handle Carlos Martinez, who has given up only two earned runs over his past three starts, covering 21 1/3 innings, which lowered his earned run average from 7.80 to 3.72.
Andrew Knizner caught the final two of those starts and the Cardinals were 8-2 in the 10 games the rookie caught while Molina was on the injured list.
“’Kiz’ did a fantastic job,” said manager Mike Shildt Saturday morning. “His preparation and his skill set have met. In the past he was a converted catcher (Knizner had been a third baseman). Now, he’s a catcher. The fact of the matter is that he had to catch up to the position for years in the minor leagues and still catch up to it at our level and he’s worked extremely hard to allow his physical consistency to take place—from receiving, from blocking and matching that from a game-planning standpoint.
“He did a very, very good job for us in Yadi’s absence and has more than earned future opportunities. But it’s always nice to have Yadi back in the lineup.”
Shildt had little doubt that Molina, though 38 going on 39, would be out much longer than absolutely necessary, by rule.
“Everybody has their own pain tolerance," said Shildt. "But if there’s a guy that has a parallel pain tolerance to Yadier Molina, I’d like to see it. He’s as tough a human being as I’ve ever come across.”
Mikolas ready for more
Righthander Miles Mikolas, who pitched 2 1/3 innings in his first rehabilitation start for Class AAA Memphis on Wednesday night, has rebounded well from that physically and is set for another outing for Memphis on Tuesday, which would be at Nashville.
A third potential start would be a week from Sunday, also at Nashville, and then Mikolas, who had been out with a shoulder problem and who hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2019, might be ready to rejoin the club. He missed the 2020 season because of a forearm flexor tendon issue.
“He feels good,” Shildt said. “He’s bouncing around. He’s back to the Miles personality, which we appreciate.”
The beat(ing) goes on
The Rockies have lost seven successive games at Busch Stadium and 23 of their past 27. Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado was on the winning side of the rivalry Friday at Busch for one of the few times. With the Rockies, Arenado was 4-20 here. .
Cardinals lineup
1. Tommy Edman 2b
2. Dylan Carlson rf
3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
4. Nolan Arenado 3b
5. Paul DeJong ss
6. Yadier Molina c
7. Tyler O’Neill lf
8. Harrison Bader cf
9. Carlos Martinez p
Colorado lineup
1. Raimel Tapia lf
2. Trevor Story ss
3. Ryan McMahon 2b
4. Charlie Blackmon rf
5. Garrett Hampson cf
6. Connor Joe 1b
7. Dom Nunez c
8. Josh Fuentes 3b
9. Chi Chi Gonzalez p