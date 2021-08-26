Cardinals must find a way to deal with Pirates' Keller

PITTSBURGH—Despite the Cardinals’ loss of a series to the Pittsburgh Pirates last weekend in St. Louis, the Cardinals have won 10 of the 15 meetings this year with the Pirates before the first of four games this weekend here at PNC Park.
But they’ve had no answers in the past two seasons for the Pirates’ starter on Thursday night, Mitch Keller. Keller has an earned run average of 0.56 against the Cardinals in the past two seasons, compared to his 6.81 ERA against the rest of major league baseball.
Keller has permitted only one run and six hits in 16 innings over three starts in 2020-21 against the Cardinals with leadoff man Tommy Edman having three of those hits in seven at-bats. Paul Goldschmidt is nothing for eight and Tyler O’Neill nothing for five among notable “oh-fers.”
Righthander Miles Mikolas will make his second start since returning from a right forearm injury. He pitched well against Keller this past Friday but lost 4-0 although he gave up just two unearned runs in five innings.
O’Neill, who has mid-back discomfort, is missing his third consecutive start for the Cardinals, meaning Wednesday hero Lars Nootbaar is in left field. In the revolving shortstop wheel, Edmundo Sosa is the starter, with Paul DeJong, down below .200 again (.199), on the bench.
Kim to pitch Sunday
Sunday's "to be announced" pitcher has been announced. It came as little surprise that manager Mike Shildt has nominated Kwang Hyun Kim, who had made 19 starts before being hurt (elbow) nd then being moved briefly to the bullpen, to pitch the series finale with the Pirates.
Kim had 2 2/3 scoreless innings of relief against Detroit on Tuesday.
Shildt is the best at PNC
Shildt has a 20-3 record (.870) at PNC Park since taking over as Cardinals manager in July, 2018. That is the highest percentage for any manager in any road ball park, with 20 games played. Cardinals manager Ken Boyer is third at 17-4 (.810) at New York’s Shea Stadium from 1978-80.
Davey Johnson, when he wasn’t managing the Mets, was at 19-4 at New York’s Citi Field.
The Cardinals have won their past 10 games here under Shildt.
Cardinals lineup
1. Tommy Edman 2b
2. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
3. Dylan Carlson rf
4. Nolan Arenado 3b
5. Yadier Molina c
6. Lars Nootbaar rf
7. Edmundo Sosa ss