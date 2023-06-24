First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. St. Louis time from London Stadium in the United Kingdom.

LONDON — This has not been Paul Goldschmidt first visit to London, but when takes the field to man first base for the Cardinals in the first inning Saturday, the reigning National League MVP will do something no other Major League Baseball player has.

Goldschmidt will be playing a regular-season game in his fifth different country.

According to the Cardinals’ research and Elias Sports that breaks a record held by a handful of baseball players and puts him alongside well-traveled stars in other pro sports.

“Maybe when the our season ends or (my career) I’ll look back,” Goldschmidt said. “I’ll probably hold onto my cleats and bat. A cool memory to have.”

He initially downplayed the record, but encouraged by his wife opened up about the chance to see the world through playing Major League Baseball.

The deep history of places he visited resonated.

“The reminder of how small you are as a human being in the world we live,” he said.

Goldschmidt made his major-league debut with the Arizona Diamondbacks in San Francisco in August 2011. He played in Australia near the start of MLB’s World Tour initiative with the Diamondbacks to open the 2014 regular season. In 2016, during an interleague visit with Arizona, Goldschmidt played in Canada against the Toronto Blue Jays. With the Cardinals in 2019, Goldschmidt played against the Cincinnati Reds in Monterrey, Mexico.

And the United Kingdom makes five.

Sixteen other players in the majors have played in four countries, and teammate Adam Wainwright will tie that group with the first pitch Saturday. In other sports, the Cardinals and Elias Sports found 15 NHL players and four NBA players who played a regular-season game in five different countries.

Lineups

Cardinals (31-44, 5th in NL Central, 11.0 GB)

1. Tommy Edman, CF

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Nolan Arenado, 3B

4. Willson Contreras, C

5. Jordan Walker, DH

6. Dylan Carlson, RF

7. Lars Nootbaar, LF

8. Paul DeJong, SS

9. Brendan Donovan, 2B

P: Adam Wainwright, RHP

Cubs (36-38, 3rd in NL Central, 5.5 GB)

Will be updated.

P: Justin Steele, LHP

Pitching matchup

RHP Adam Wainwright (3-1, 5.56 ERA): With the first pitch of Saturday’s game, the Cardinals’ veteran will be pitching in his fourth different country, tying a record held by make pitchers, and one behind his teammate Goldschmidt, who will have played in five countries. Thought all of Wainwright’s appearances will have been with the Cardinals: United States, Canada, Mexico, and now the United Kingdom.

LHP Justin Steele (7-2, 2.71 ERA): When last he faced the Cardinals, Steele allowed three runs on seve hits through six innings. He walked three, struck out, and overall just had a fine day. He did get the win to improve to 6-0 when his teammates backed him with 10 runs on May 10. Steele has been the Cubs’ most consistent pitcher – until recently. The lefty cracnkedout a series of six-inning starts through the beginning of May and then hit a speed bump later in the month and went on the injured list. In a start against Cincinnati, Steele allowed six runs on 10 hits and did not finish the fourth inning. He pitched three innings his next start – and then went onto the IL with a forearm strain. In his return, just ahead of the London Series, Steele won against Baltimore after allowing two runs on five hits in five innings. More than three out of every four pitches Steele throws is a fastball that averages 92.2 mph this season, and he’ll offset that with a slider he throws a third of the time at about 83 mph.

Number to know

50 – The amount of runs scored in the previous two Major League Baseball regular-season games at London Stadium, which altered its dimensions for 2023’s games as it wishes to become the London home of future and regularly scheduled MLB series.

More to read

Injury report

2B/DH Nolan Gorman (head cold-like symptoms): The Cardinals’ slugger did not participate in batting practice and workouts Friday at London Stadium due to head cold-like symptoms. He is expected to be available for the weekend series. (Updated June 24)

LHP Packy Naughton (forearm strain): Naughton will have season-ending surgery on June 26 to repair the flexor tendon in his forearm. The surgery has not yet happened as the team plays in London, and the extent of the surgery and the prescribed repair could change once doctors see firsthand the damage in his left arm. Naughton made four appearances in relief this season before he landed on the IL in early April. (Updated June 24)

RHP Ryan Helsley (forearm strain): The Cardinals’ closer felt discomfort in his right forearm Sunday while playing catch, and the concern prompted the Cardinals to put him on the injured list and prescribe several days without throwing. The move to the 15-day IL is backdated to June 10. (Updated June 12)

OF Tyler O'Neill (lower back strain): The Cardinals moved O’Neill to the 60-day IL on June 16. The move to the 60-day IL does not alter his timetable for a return, and back in St. Louis continues to do baseball activities that included a steady increase in the intensity and type of batting practice he’s taking. (Updated June 24)

What’s next

The Cardinals conclude the London Series on Sunday with a breakfast-time (St. Louis time) match against the Cubs at London Stadium. The teams will leave for the States immediately after the game, and awaiting the Cardinals at home is a series against the defending World Series champs, the Houston Astros.

Check back in to stltoday.com this afternoon and evening for coverage of the game.