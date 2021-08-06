Cardinals need a quick fix from Dr. Wainwright

The Cardinals, reeling from losing three in succession to the Atlanta Braves, are looking for somebody to stop the bleeding. Call for Dr. Wainwright. Call for Dr. Wainwright.
Since June 8, the Cardinals have had two other losing streaks of three games or more. Adam Wainwright has stopped both of them.
On June 9, the 39-year-old righthander beat Cleveland here 8-2 to stop a six-game slide. On June 26 here, he beat Pittsburgh 3-1 to halt a five-game skid. And he also beat the Braves in Atlanta 9-1 on June 20 after the Cardinals had lost two in succession.
Altogether this season, Wainwright is 4-2 after Cardinals losses and he is 86-45 in his career following a St. Louis defeat.
“He’s been important on a lot of levels,” said manager Mike Shildt. “He’s a guy you can count on.
“He’s a guy you can count on to go out every fifth or sixth day and can settle it down and give us a chance to win. More often than not when he starts, we have a chance to do that.”
Wainwright is bidding on Friday night when he faces Kansas City to win at least 10 games in a season for the 11th time in his career. Only two Cardinals have done that, National Baseball Hall of Famers Bob Gibson (14) and Jesse “Pop” Haines (11).
Houston’s Zack Greinke leads active pitchers at 13 with injured Houston pitcher Justin Verlander at 13 and new Cardinal Jon Lester at 11.
It will be the 295th time Wainwright and catcher Yadier Molina will stroll in from the bullpen together. But one person missing from the scene Friday is Royals Gold Glover Salvador Perez, who had played in all 107 Kansas City games. Perez was back at the hotel with flu-like symptoms that are not COVID-related.
Tommy Edman, a .294 batter against lefthanded pitching—Mike Minor is starting for Kansas City—will bat first and fellow switch hitter Dylan Carlson, a .318 hitter against lefthanders, will hit second, with Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado and Tyler O’Neill to follow.
Paul DeJong, nothing for 18 with nine strikeouts since July 27, will continue to hit eighth.
Righthander Giovanny Gallegos, who has been hit hard the past two nights, likely won’t be used Friday night, Shildt said. But Alex Reyes, who hit one batter and walked the next four in succession on Thursday, will be available.
Cardinals lineup
1.Tommy Edman 2b
2. Dylan Carlson rf
3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
4. Nolan Arenado 3b
5. Tyler O’Neill lf
6. Yadier Molina c
7. Harrison Bader cf