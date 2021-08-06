Cardinals need a quick fix from Dr. Wainwright

The Cardinals, reeling from losing three in succession to the Atlanta Braves, are looking for somebody to stop the bleeding. Call for Dr. Wainwright. Call for Dr. Wainwright.

Since June 8, the Cardinals have had two other losing streaks of three games or more. Adam Wainwright has stopped both of them.

On June 9, the 39-year-old righthander beat Cleveland here 8-2 to stop a six-game slide. On June 26 here, he beat Pittsburgh 3-1 to halt a five-game skid. And he also beat the Braves in Atlanta 9-1 on June 20 after the Cardinals had lost two in succession.

Altogether this season, Wainwright is 4-2 after Cardinals losses and he is 86-45 in his career following a St. Louis defeat.

“He’s been important on a lot of levels,” said manager Mike Shildt. “He’s a guy you can count on.

“He’s a guy you can count on to go out every fifth or sixth day and can settle it down and give us a chance to win. More often than not when he starts, we have a chance to do that.”

Wainwright is bidding on Friday night when he faces Kansas City to win at least 10 games in a season for the 11th time in his career. Only two Cardinals have done that, National Baseball Hall of Famers Bob Gibson (14) and Jesse “Pop” Haines (11).