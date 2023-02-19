JUPITER, Fla. — A little more than a week after a trade sent relief pitcher Anthony Misiewicz to the Cardinals in a deal with the Kansas City Royals, he was still tucking a royal blue duffle bag away in his locker inside the clubhouse at the Cardinals’ Florida training complex.

He was sure to stash it out of sight. The clash of colors, the blue bag surrounded by a sea of Cardinals red, can make it impossible for the new guy to go undetected.

The trade, announced on February 8, came the week before pitchers and catchers started workouts. The Michigan native Misiewicz had been expecting to compete for a spot on the Opening Day roster for the Royals at their training camp in Arizona.

Instead, the left-hander had to change plans and head to Florida. The two spring training sites are more than 2,300 miles apart.

Misiewicz and a former college teammate of his at Michigan State, fellow left-hander Cam Vieaux, trained together this offseason. They were going to be roommates in Arizona during spring training with Vieaux headed to camp with the Los Angeles Angels as a minor-league free-agent signee. Misiewicz sent his bag to Arizona with Vieaux.

“Best of luck to him out there,” Misiewicz said before he chuckled and added, “I hope he’s enjoying the house that I was supposed to live in.”

By the end of last week, Misiewicz was settling in at Cardinals camp.

“I came with no pairs of shoes and now I have eight,” Misiewicz said, gesturing to his locker. “I ended up getting all my stuff from Arizona sent out. It’s been good transitioning. I’ve finally got some red gear and I’m starting to blend in a little more and get out of the Royal blue.”

Not all of the faces on the Cardinals were new to Misiewicz. He’d overlapped with Cardinals outfielder Tyler O’Neill in the Seattle Mariners organization, and he did the same with left-hander Gensis Cabrera in the Tampa Bay Rays organization.

He also spent a summer during college as teammates with infielder Tommy Edman on a New England Collegiate Baseball League championship-winning team in Newport, Rhode Island. Edman was the Defensive Player of the Year in that league.

Misiewicz had been traded three times previously. Once by the Seattle Mariners to the Tampa Bay Rays in August 2017, then back to the Mariners from the Rays in December 2017. Then last year on August 1, the Mariners dealt him to the Royals.

Yet with the start of camp so quickly approaching, Misiewicz got caught off guard by the trade.

“You never expect a call like that when it’s so close to spring training, but I’m grateful for the opportunity KC gave me at the end of the year,” Misiewicz said. “I’m just happy to be picked up by a team that wants to see me and what I got. So it’s baseball. It’s a business. It can always change from day to day. You’ve got to be ready for anything. The timing wasn’t great, but I think I’m in a good spot now.”

A 28-year-old with a 94-mph fastball to go with a cutter and a curveball, Misiewicz struck out 17 batters in his final 11 2/3 innings to finish the 2022 season.

For his big-league career, Misiewicz has held left-handed hitters to a slash line of .250/.288/.361 in 192 plate appearances.

Since his major-league debut in 2020, Misiewicz ranks among American League leaders in appearances (119, seventh) and holds (32, tied for fifth).

He'll be one of several options the Cardinals will evaluate for their bullpen. The group of left-handed candidates also includes Matt Liberatore, Packy Naughton, JoJo Romero, Connor Thomas, Zack Thompson and Cabrera.

“I felt like I ended on a positive note,” Misiewicz said last season. “Whatever happened at the end of year with KC, I thought, was going in the right direction. My strikeouts were up.

"With this team, I feel like I have an opportunity to maybe make the team out of camp if I just keep the same mindset I had at the end of the year, keep attacking, getting quick outs, strikeouts. However I can get them. Being efficient in the zone, I think, is going to end up well for me.”

