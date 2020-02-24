Cardinals no-hit Marlins for six innings but fall 6-3

"I fell behind quite a few hitters and I really didn't establish any pitch," said Liberatore. "Guys were kind of sitting on one pitch, one spot, and when they got it, they didn't miss it."

Both the Cardinals and Marlins had trouble with their run game defense. Miami starter Sandy Alcantara, a former Cardinal, had a wild pickoff throw plus a balk and he walked three in two innings. The Cardinals scratched out two runs in the second inning with just one batted ball, Rangel Ravelo’s run-scoring single, leaving the infield.

Gant's wild pickoff throw led to a Marlins run in the first. Kodi Whitley struck out three Marlins in the eighth. John Nogowski's single drove in the Cardinals' other run and the first baseman's leaping catch kept the no-hitter alive in the sixth.

Edman continues his tour of diamond

Tommy Edman, programmed to play several positions this spring and during the season, made his first start at second base Monday after opening at shortstop last weekend. Edman finished the game at shortstop and scored two of the Cardinals' three runs.

Meanwhile, new infielder Brad Miller, who played second on Saturday, started at shortstop.