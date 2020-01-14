Cardinals obtain outfielder Austin Dean from Marlins

The Cardinals have acquired that righthanded power hitter people have been talking about. But his surname does not begin with ‘A’ or O.’

Instead, as images of Nolan Arenado or Marcel Ozuna continue to dance in dreamy heads, the Cardinals on Tuesday obtained righthanded-hitting outfielder Austin Dean, 26, from the Miami Marlins in exchange for 18-year-old outfielder Diowill Burgos.

Dean hit .225 with six homers in 178 at-bats with the Marlins this past season but, at Class AAA New Orleans he batted .337 with 18 homers and 57 runs batted in as he compiled an OPS of 1.036. In 2018, Dean was the Marlins’ minor league player of the year.

The Spring, Texas native will serve as righthanded depth in the outfield after the Cardinals have dealt three young outfielders in the past month. Dean, who had been designated for assignment last week by the Marlins, was added to the Cardinals' 40-man roster which stands at 39.

Burgos, a Dominican Republic native, was signed by the Cardinals as an international free agent in September 2017 and appeared in 58 games last season between the Dominican Summer League and the Gulf Coast League. He hit.382 in the Dominican League and .205 in the higher level Gulf Coast League.

