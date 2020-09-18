Cardinals' offense overcomes four errors, fits of walks for 6-5 victory vs. Bucs in Game 1

PITTSBURGH — The two cornerstones of the Cardinals' season have been pitching and defense, pitching and defense, and pitching and defense.
The Cardinals have boasted one of the top five pitching staffs and rotations for much of the season despite a carousel of contributors, and their defense has ranked tops in the majors despite playing fewer games than any other team in those majors. The two legs of this three-legged stool have been able to support it even when the third leg, offense, comes up short.
The Cardinals needed the lineup to carry them for at least a game.
The Cardinals committed four errors, including a catcher's interference with the bases loaded, and hung on for a 6-5 victory in Game 1. The Pirates loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh with two outs but a fly ball to left field ended the game.
Ryan Helsley secured his first save of the season.
That win ended a four-game losing streak to the Pirates.
Two errors in the fourth inning bumped starter Carlos Martinez from the game and allowed the Pirates to narrow the Cardinals' lead to 6-5. An error on right fielder Tommy Edman -- he overran the ball -- turned a two-run single into a bases-clearing event for the Bucs. Instead of a two-run lead, the Cardinals had a one run lead when all three runs scored on Ke'Bryan Hayes' single to right.
All three runs were unearned because of an earlier error by shortstop Paul DeJong on a grounder.
The inning was further complicated by a slow roller down the third-base line that never slipped foul.
The Cardinals built a lead of 5-1 by scoring in nibbles, but scoring in every one of the first four innings. Kolten Wong hit his second career leadoff homer, and his first homer of the season. That gave the Cardinals a 1-0 lead. Martinez walked the bases loaded in the first inning to squander that lead. The Cardinals got it back on Tyler O'Neill's two-run homer in the second, and then Paul Goldschmidt's double put another two-run rally in motion in the third.
Goldschmidt doubled home Edman and then scored on DeJong's sacrifice fly.
Yadier Molina has two hits to get to 1,993 in his career. He scored the Cardinals' fifth run in the fourth inning when he came home on Wong's RBI groundout.
Martinez allowed two runs before he allowed a hit because of the walks. He settled for a good stretch of the start, and even loosed some higher-velocity fastballs, throwing with some of the panache that has been missing from his few starts this season. Martinez allowed five runs, but only one of them was earned because of all the defensive shenanigans.
One of the runs scored on a catcher's interference with the bases loaded. It was Molina's second catcher's interference of the week after going seasons without one. And both have come with the bases loaded.
Martinez threw 3 2/3 innings and needed 77 pitches to do it.
The second game of the doubleheader will begin at 7 p.m. St. Louis time. The Cardinals will be the home team.
And here is the Cardinals' lineup for Game 2:
1. Wong, 2B
2. Edman, RF
3. Goldschmidt, DH
4. B. Miller, 3B
5. DeJong, SS
6. O'Neill, LF
7. Carpenter, 1B
8. Carlson, CF
9. Wieters, C
Starting pitcher: Daniel Ponce de Leon, RHP (0-3, 6.23 ERA)
***
During club layoffs, Cardinals downsize scouting and minor-league coaching staff
Referring often to the "uncertainty" ahead for the the Cardinals, MLB, the financial situation for both, and the minor-league season for 2021, John Mozeliak confirmed a reduction of staff that is taking place with his baseball operations department this week.
The Cardinals have as many as 12 coaching positions in the minor leagues that are not being renewed, and one full-time scout is not being renewed. Other part-timers will also not be back with the team.
The team's Cardinals Core program is also being put "on pause," Mozeliak said, and that means its staff is also not likely to be back for the 2021 season. That staff included former players Ryan Ludwick and Braden Looper, and it was part of a leadership development program for the team.
"I think there are three points that I’d like to point out," Mozeliak said as he detailed some of the decisions. "One is we are in a pandemic. Two is minor-league is going to experience a lot of changes next year, some of which we have a feel for, some of which we are still learning. Understandably, we know we’re likely going to have two less teams. There is some uncertainty there. And the amateur scouting calendar has changed. And, so, we’re trying to really optimize all of our scouts in our company.
"All of this, is under of that umbrella of uncertainty in 2021. These decisions are never easy," he continued. "We are trying to position ourselves for the uncertainty of 2021."
***
Hudson placed on IL with forearm strain
The Cardinals placed starting pitcher Dakota Hudson on the 10-day injury list, effectively ending his regular season. He has inflammation of his right forearm. The club moved Nabil Crismatt onto the active roster.
Hudson pitched two innings Thursday night in the series opener against the Pirates before alerting the team of an unusual sensation in his right elbow. He felt like he couldn't get much force behind his breaking ball.
The Cardinals immediately removed him from the game and turned to the bullpen to cover the remaining six innings.
The Cardinals initially described Hudson's ailment as tightness in his right elbow. Manager Mike Shildt said the initial diagnosis immediately after the game was a "mild" forearm strain, but he cautioned that additional exams were necessary.
***
Roster moves before Friday's doubleheader:
• Outfielder Dylan Carlson returned to the team from the alternative camp in Springfield, Mo. He is on the active roster, and Mozeliak said the plan is to let Carlson loose in the lineup again.
• Max Schrock was optioned back to the taxi squad. He joins Andrew Knizner on it.
Also: Dexter Fowler is on pace to join team in Kansas City if he continues on the current trends for his workouts at Busch Stadium.
The Cardinals will have Carlos Martinez start Game 1 of the doubleheader, and because Austin Gomber pitched Thursday, righthander Daniel Ponce de Leon will get the start in Game 2.
Ponce de Leon will be pitching on short rest.
He threw six innings Monday in Milwaukee for the evening half of a doubleheader against the Brewers at Miller Park.
Here are the lineups for Game 1 at PNC Park.
CARDINALS
1. Wong, 2B
2. Edman, RF
3. Goldschmidt, 1B
4. B. Miller, DH
5. DeJong, SS
6. Carpenter, 3B
7. Molina, C
8. O'Neill, LF
9. Bader, CF
Starting pitcher: Carlos Martinez, RHP (0-2, 10.32 ERA)
PIRATES
1. Frazier, 2B
2. Hayes, 3B
3. Moran, DH
4. Polanco, RF
5. Reynolds, LF
6. Newman, SS
7. Riddle, CF
8. Osuna, 1B
9. Murphy, C
Starting pitcher: Trevor Williams, RHP (1-7, 6.35 ERA)
Check back throughout the afternoon and evening for more updates from the doubleheader at PNC Park.
