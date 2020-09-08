Cardinals option Carlson to get more at-bats

“But this is a chance for him to refocus a little bit and get some at-bats in a more controlled setting and be ready to come back and help.”

Shildt said Carlton “wanted to stay and compete. . .but he’s got the right attitude by going down and getting his at-bats and he’ll be ready when he comes back up.”

Carlson was the Cardinals’ minor league player of the year last season when he hit .281 with an .882 OPS at Class AA Springfield and then batted .361 with five homers in 18 games at Class AAA Memphis.

“I think he understands there’s an adjustment period,” said Shildt, “and that’s part of the learning curve. I think Dylan Carlson will be just fine. He’ll get a lot of at-bats down there.”

Shildt, at one point, said he didn’t expect Carlson back this season. “I don’t know that we have a saying that he’s got to be back by ‘x’ day." said Shildt.

And then Shildt amended his earlier statement by saying, “I would be surprised if he’s not (recalled) but I can’t say that he will, for sure.

“We’d definitely welcome him back when, and if, needed.