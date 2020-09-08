Cardinals option Carlson to get more at-bats

The Cardinals made big news official Tuesday with the reactivation of righthander Carlos Martinez from the injured list to start the first game of a doubleheader here against the Minnesota Twins. They made even bigger news with the move they made to accommodate Martinez on the active roster.
They optioned slumping outfielder Dylan Carlson, their prized prospect, to the alternate training site at Springfield.
The switch-hitting Carlson, while hitting more balls hard than his .162 average would suggest, had had a batting average below .200 every day but once since he was brought to the majors on Aug. 15, when the corona-virus-infected Cardinals began play again after missing 17 days.
The 21-year-old Carlson had one homer and five runs batted in while playing regularly until this last weekend’s series in Chicago when he started only two of five games. He was one for his last 19 and had hit only .125 (three for 24) with men in scoring position. He must remain at the minor league site for 10 days unless there is an injury that could accelerate a recall.
Manager Mike Shildt, said, “There were a lot of line drives that found some people’s gloves in the outfield. I think the league adjusted and started treating him like a 15-year All-Star and pitched him tougher than anybody in the league.”
Shildt said opposing pitchers threw Carlson “a lot of soft stuff and maybe he started to expand (his strike zone) a little bit. His at-bats were not as consistent as we’d like for Dylan or I’m sure he’d like.
“But this is a chance for him to refocus a little bit and get some at-bats in a more controlled setting and be ready to come back and help.”
Shildt said Carlton “wanted to stay and compete. . .but he’s got the right attitude by going down and getting his at-bats and he’ll be ready when he comes back up.”
Carlson was the Cardinals’ minor league player of the year last season when he hit .281 with an .882 OPS at Class AA Springfield and then batted .361 with five homers in 18 games at Class AAA Memphis.
“I think he understands there’s an adjustment period,” said Shildt, “and that’s part of the learning curve. I think Dylan Carlson will be just fine. He’ll get a lot of at-bats down there.”
Shildt, at one point, said he didn’t expect Carlson back this season. “I don’t know that we have a saying that he’s got to be back by ‘x’ day." said Shildt.
And then Shildt amended his earlier statement by saying, “I would be surprised if he’s not (recalled) but I can’t say that he will, for sure.
“We’d definitely welcome him back when, and if, needed.
"He did play good defense when he was here. He did have some good at-bats. He just got into a stretch where his at-bats weren’t there as much and they weren’t as consistent as he and we would like.
“But he’s a really good player. This is not an uncommon, unprecedented thing. This will be in his and our rear-view mirrors sooner rather than later.”
