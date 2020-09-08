Cardinals option Carlson to make room for Martinez

The Cardinals made big news official Tuesday with the reactivation of righthander Carlos Martinez from the injured list to start the first game of a doubleheader here against the Minnesota Twins. They made even bigger news with the move they made to accommodate Martinez on the active roster.

They optioned slumping outfielder Dylan Carlson, their prized prospect, to the alternate training site at Springfield.

The switch-hitting Carlson, while hitting more balls hard than his .162 average would suggest, had had a batting average below .200 every day but one since he was brought to the majors on Aug. 15, when the corona-virus-infected Cardinals began play again after missing 17 days.

The 21-year-old Carlson had one homer and five runs batted in while playing regularly until this last weekend’s series in Chicago when he started only two of five games. He was one for his last 19 and had hit just .125 (three for 24) with men in scoring position. He must remain at the minor league site for 10 days unless there is an injury that could accelerate a recall.

Righthander Daniel Ponce de Leon was brought up as the 29th player for a doubleheader and will start Game 2. Righthander Ryan Meisinger was designated for assignment to make room for Martinez’s return to the 40-man roster.