Cardinals option Elledge to make room for Mikolas; Carlson (back) scratched

The Cardinals made only one move in their relief corps after Friday night’s late-inning debacle when they sent reliever Seth Elledge to Class AAA Memphis as they activated Miles Mikolas to start Saturday night’s game against the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium.
Right fielder Dylan Carlson was scratched from the lineup less than two hours from game time with a tight back and will be replaced in right by Lane Thomas. But Thomas will hit eighth and everybody who would have been behind No. 2 hitter Carlson will move up.
That means Paul Goldschmidt will hit second and Nolan Arenado third, as they were for the first three weeks of the season.
Crowd should be at 26,000
A crowd of some 26,000 is expected for this game and about 23,000 to 24,000 for Sunday night’s game. Technically, the Cardinals are cleared to have nearly 30,000 fans on hand with three-foot spacing. But vice president of ticket sales Joe Strohm said capacity for the Cubs’ series maxed out at 26,000 since the Cardinals already had sold 13,000 tickets for each game when the additional capacity at Busch was approved by the City of St. Louis a couple of weeks ago.
The Cardinals are expected to be able to reach full capacity at Busch in mid-June.
Pitching staff to stay at 14
The capacity of the club’s pitching staff will remain at 14, manager Mike Shildt said, as the Cardinals play the second game of 17 in 17 days. That includes six starters with the addition of Mikolas.
John Gant will remain in the rotation although he will be moved behind staff ace Jack Flaherty for the series Monday through Wednesday in Chicago with the White Sox so that Flaherty won’t have a week between starts.
On Monday, Kwang Hyun Kim will oppose a familiar name in righthander Lance Lynn, long a member of the Cardinals’ rotation and a member of their most recent World Series championship team in 2011. Lynn is 4-1 with a 1.55 earned run average this season under manager Tony La Russa, who was the manager of that 2011 Cardinals club.
On Tuesday, Flaherty (8-0) will oppose Harvard-Westlake (California) high school teammate Lucas Giolito, who has a no-hitter to his credit from 2020 and on Wednesday, Gant will face lefthander Carlos Rodon (5-1, 1.27), who threw a no-hitter this past April.
Miller to go to Memphis
Lefthanded reliever Andrew Miller (blister on toe of right foot) will take a rehabilitation assignment to Memphis, likely to begin on Tuesday or Wednesday.
For now, the Cardinals have only two lefthanders in their bullpen—Genesis Cabrera, who mostly has been good, and Tyler Webb, who mostly hasn’t. Webb, after another disappointing outing on Friday when he was a factor in the Cubs’ eight-run eighth, has walked 15 and allowed 17 hits in 12 1/3 innings.
Shildt knows that to get through a stretch like this the 30-year-old Webb has to pitch. But, when?
Webb has allowed 10 of 19 inherited runners to score. Elledge, who also appeared Friday, has allowed six of his inherited runners to come home.
Cardinals lineup
1. Tommy Edman 2b
2. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
3. Nolan Arenado 3b
4. Yadier Molina c
5. Harrison Bader cf
6. Justin Williams lf
7. Edmundo Sosa ss
8. Lane Thomas
9. Miles Mikolas p
Chicago lineup
1. Joc Pederson lf
2. Kris Bryant rf
3. Willson Contreras c
4. Anthony Rizzo 1b
5. Javier Baez ss
6. Ian Happ cf
7. Matt Duffy 3b
8. Nico Hoerner 2b
9. Adbert Alzolay p