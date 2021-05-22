Cardinals option Elledge to make room for Mikolas; Carlson (back) scratched

The capacity of the club’s pitching staff will remain at 14, manager Mike Shildt said, as the Cardinals play the second game of 17 in 17 days. That includes six starters with the addition of Mikolas.

John Gant will remain in the rotation although he will be moved behind staff ace Jack Flaherty for the series Monday through Wednesday in Chicago with the White Sox so that Flaherty won’t have a week between starts.

On Monday, Kwang Hyun Kim will oppose a familiar name in righthander Lance Lynn, long a member of the Cardinals’ rotation and a member of their most recent World Series championship team in 2011. Lynn is 4-1 with a 1.55 earned run average this season under manager Tony La Russa, who was the manager of that 2011 Cardinals club.

On Tuesday, Flaherty (8-0) will oppose Harvard-Westlake (California) high school teammate Lucas Giolito, who has a no-hitter to his credit from 2020 and on Wednesday, Gant will face lefthander Carlos Rodon (5-1, 1.27), who threw a no-hitter this past April.

Miller to go to Memphis

Lefthanded reliever Andrew Miller (blister on toe of right foot) will take a rehabilitation assignment to Memphis, likely to begin on Tuesday or Wednesday.