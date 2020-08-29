Cardinals option Ponce de Leone after horrid start on Friday

Righthander Daniel Ponce de Leon, who seemed to have lost his spot in the rotation Friday night when he was knocked out in the first inning of a 14-2 loss to Cleveland, lost his spot on the active roster Saturday. He was optioned to the club’s alternate training site in Springfield as the Cardinals brought up four players from that site.

Other than Jake Woodford and Tyler Webb, every pitcher who worked in Friday’s debacle, including infielder Max Schrock, found himself off the active roster Saturday, with Junior Fernandez, who was tagged for six runs in one inning, also optioned to the alternate site. Schrock, who pitched a scoreless ninth, likewise was optioned and lefthander Ricardo Sanchez was placed on the 10-day injured list with left forearm soreness.

Joining the club are four players who already have been here in first baseman John Nogowski, lefthanded reliever Rob Kaminsky and righthanded relievers Seth Elledge and Ryan Meisinger. Elledge notably has been impressive.

Manager Mike Shildt talked to Ponce de Leon Saturday morning and the righthander said he understood the demotion. It will be brief, though. The Cardinals are allowed to have a 29th man on their roster for doubleheaders and Ponce de Leon will be that man, Shildt said.