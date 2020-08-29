Cardinals option Ponce de Leone after horrid start on Friday

Righthander Daniel Ponce de Leon, who seemed to have lost his spot in the rotation Friday night when he was knocked out in the first inning of a 14-2 loss to Cleveland, lost his spot on the active roster Saturday. He was optioned to the club’s alternate training site in Springfield as the Cardinals brought up four players from that site.
Other than Jake Woodford and Tyler Webb, every pitcher who worked in Friday’s debacle, including infielder Max Schrock, found himself off the active roster Saturday, with Junior Fernandez, who was tagged for six runs in one inning, also optioned to the alternate site. Schrock, who pitched a scoreless ninth, likewise was optioned and lefthander Ricardo Sanchez was placed on the 10-day injured list with left forearm soreness.
Joining the club are four players who already have been here in first baseman John Nogowski, lefthanded reliever Rob Kaminsky and righthanded relievers Seth Elledge and Ryan Meisinger. Elledge notably has been impressive.
Manager Mike Shildt talked to Ponce de Leon Saturday morning and the righthander said he understood the demotion. It will be brief, though. The Cardinals are allowed to have a 29th man on their roster for doubleheaders and Ponce de Leon will be that man, Shildt said.
The Cardinals will have a doubleheader at Chicago against the Cubs next Saturday and then have home doubleheaders against Minnesota and Detroit on Sept. 8 and Sept. 10.
Ponce de Leon walked four in a 2/3 inning stint on Friday. “You’re never far off either way in this game sometimes,” Shildt said. “And I don’t feel like ‘Ponce’ is way, way off. Clearly, it wasn’t a positive outing. Things snowballed a little bit.”
Shildt said that rookie Johan Oviedo will take Ponce de Leon’s start on Wednesday at Cincinnati. The plan appears to be for Carlos Martinez, stretching out at Springfield, to start one game of the doubleheader in Chicago. Shildt said COVID-19 casualty Martinez, who threw two seamless innings of batting practice on Thursday, would be able to throw 70 to 75 pitches when he returns.
“He’s still got another solid week-plus there,” Shildt said, although the projected Saturday start would be only a week off.
Oviedo, 22, has made two starts for the Cardinals and permitted two runs in five innings in each of them. “What I appreciate about him,” said Shildt, “is he finds a way to throw strikes and not make the situation bigger than it is.”
Wieters on the way; Wong, Carlson sit
Joining the club soon will be backup catcher Matt Wieters, recovering from a broken toe suffered some 10 days ago. Shildt said Wieters, who was running before Saturday’s game, would accompany the team on a trip to Cincinnati and Chicago next week with a corresponding roster to be made “at the appropriate time.”
“He feels like he’s getting every day,” said Shildt.
Kolten Wong, one for his last 16 and down to .214, got a day off at second and Tommy Edman played there. Outfielder Dylan Carlson, who whiffed three times on Friday also was out for Harrison Bader.
Jack Flaherty, who tossed five innings of one-hit shutout ball against Kansas City on Monday, will seek his third consecutive victory Saturday. Cleveland will employ righthander Carlos Carrasco, who has returned to the rotation after sitting out a good chunk of last season battling leukemia.
Both teams are wearing No 42 jerseys again Saturday, one day after the official Jackie Robinson Day.
Going up, going down
To illustrate how little Cleveland had done offensively until Friday, the 20 hits the Indians had in 44 at-bats off Cardinals pitching raised their season batting average to just .227. It had been .217 before the game.
But even more striking was the fact that the Cardinals’ batting average against their staff, a major-league best of .184, rose to .201, which still was the lowest in the majors.
Cardinals lineup
1. Tommy Edman 2b
2. Paul DeJong ss
3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
4. Brad Miller dh
5. Yadier Molina c
6. Dexter Fowler rf
7. Matt Carpenter 3b
8. Tyler O’Neill lf
9. Harrison Bader cf
RH Jack Flaherty p
Cleveland lineup
1. Cesar Hernandez 2b
2. Jose Ramirez 3b
3. Francisco Lindor ss
4. Carlos Santana 1b
5. Franmil Reyes dh
6. Tyler Naquin rf
7. Domingo Santana lf
8. Sandy Leon c
9. Greg Allen cf
RH Carlos Carrasco p
