Cardinals option Walsh to make room for Liberatore

St. Louis Cardinals beat the Houston Astros 4-2 in first game of spring training in Jupiter

Cardinals non-roster pitcher Matthew Liberatore pitches in the Cardinals first game of spring training against the Houston Astros on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

PITTSBURGH— To make room for Saturday starter Matthew Liberatore on the Cardinals' 26-man roster, the club has optioned right-handed reliever Jake Walsh to Class AAA Memphis. In a corresponding move the Cardinals designated for assignment right-hander T. J. Zeuch, who had been on the 40-man roster and at Memphis.

Left-hander Liberatore, who will take Zeuch's 40-man spot, was 3-3 with a 3.83 earned run average at Memphis and ranked third among Class AAA pitchers in strikeouts with 45. A former No. 1 draft pick of the Tampa Bay Rays in 2018, Liberatore will become the first Cardinals pitcher to make his debut in a start against the Pittsburgh Pirates since Alan Benes in 1995 and the first left-hander to do so since Ray Sadecki in 1960. 

Liberatore, 22, will wear No. 52, the number left-handed rookie Bud Smith wore when he pitched the Cardinals' last no-hitter in 2001. . 

Walsh had been impressive after his call-up but had run into command issues in his recent outings and left with an 0-1 record and 13.50 ERA in 2 2/3 innings. Zeuch was Memphis' opening-day starter but was 0-4 with an 11.64 ERA and had given up 39 hits in 19 2/3 innings. 

Nolan Gorman, who got his first major-league hit in his first at-bat on Friday, is sitting out this start. Gorman has been much more productive against right-handed pitchers this season, and with left-hander Jose Quintana starting for the Pirates, right-handed-batting Edmundo Sosa will be at shortstop and Tommy Edman will move back to second base.

Cardinals lineup 

1

