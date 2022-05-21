Cardinals option Walsh to make room for Liberatore

PITTSBURGH— To make room for Saturday starter Matthew Liberatore on the Cardinals' 26-man roster, the club has optioned right-handed reliever Jake Walsh to Class AAA Memphis. In a corresponding move the Cardinals designated for assignment right-hander T. J. Zeuch, who had been on the 40-man roster and at Memphis.

Left-hander Liberatore, who will take Zeuch's 40-man spot, was 3-3 with a 3.83 earned run average at Memphis and ranked third among Class AAA pitchers in strikeouts with 45. A former No. 1 draft pick of the Tampa Bay Rays in 2018, Liberatore will become the first Cardinals pitcher to make his debut in a start against the Pittsburgh Pirates since Alan Benes in 1995 and the first left-hander to do so since Ray Sadecki in 1960.

Liberatore, 22, will wear No. 52, the number left-handed rookie Bud Smith wore when he pitched the Cardinals' last no-hitter in 2001. .

Walsh had been impressive after his call-up but had run into command issues in his recent outings and left with an 0-1 record and 13.50 ERA in 2 2/3 innings. Zeuch was Memphis' opening-day starter but was 0-4 with an 11.64 ERA and had given up 39 hits in 19 2/3 innings.

Nolan Gorman, who got his first major-league hit in his first at-bat on Friday, is sitting out this start. Gorman has been much more productive against right-handed pitchers this season, and with left-hander Jose Quintana starting for the Pirates, right-handed-batting Edmundo Sosa will be at shortstop and Tommy Edman will move back to second base.

Cardinals lineup

1

