Cardinals overcome shaky start by Kim to beat Mets 14-9

Lefthander Kwang Hyun Kim, not sure what had happened to his velocity as he trouble getting out of the 80s, was taken out of both the first and second innings Wednesday in an exhibition against the New York Mets. He was able to return because of the re-entry rule for this spring training but he walked a man in the second, just as he had in the first, and gave up four hits, all in the first inning, as he retired only two of the eight men to face him. On Sunday, Jack Flaherty had retired just one of eight men to face him in the first two innings.