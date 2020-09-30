Cardinals pepper Padres early, hold 6-3 lead

Peppering San Diego pitching for nine hits in the first three innings, the Cardinals grabbed an early four-run lead in Game 1 of the National League wild-card series Wednesday at Petco Park in San Diego. But Cardinals starter Kwang Hyun Kim surrendered a run in each of the first three innings and the Cardinals' 6-3 lead didn't seem all that safe.

Dylan Carlson, Yadier Molina and Paul DeJong all hit safely in their first two at-bats. Paul Goldschmidt smacked a two-run homer to key a four-run first against replacement starter Chris Paddack of the Padres.

Matt Carpenter drove in a run in both the first and a two-run third, the latter inning featuring singles by Carpenter, Carlson and DeJong and a double by Molina. The hit was Molina's 97th in postseason play, tying him for fifth in baseball history.

His hits Wednesday came on the 48th anniversary of fellow Puerto Rican star Roberto Clemente's 3,000th hit. Molina, a former Roberto Clemente Award winner, was wearing a Clemente warmup shirt before the game.

Carlson, at 21, was the youngest player to have two hits and two runs in his first postseason game since Pittsburgh's Rennie Stennett in 1972.

The Cardinals were 23-1 in the regular season when they scored five runs or more so their fast start augured well.