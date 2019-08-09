Scrapping for runs whenever the chance presents itself, not always successfully, the Cardinals pieced together a run in the fourth inning to pull even with the Pirates at 2-2 through four innings on Friday night.
Down 2-1 after the Pirates scored in the top of the fourth, Matt Carpenter doubled into the right-field corner with two out. Kolten Wong dropped a bunt up the third baseline for a base hit, putting runners on first and third for Matt Wieters. Wieters hit a grounder into the hole at short that Kevin Newman grabbed, but his throw to first pulled Josh Bell off the bag and Carpenter scored.
Manager Mike Shildt, looking for a big inning, sent Jose Martinez up to pinch hit for Dakota Hudson, but Martinez struck out.
In four innings, Hudson allowed two runs on six hits, with no walks or strikeouts. He came out after throwing just 49 pitches. Tyler Webb came on in relief.
A potentially big first inning for the Cardinals produced only one run and set the tone for a night when runs would continue to not come easily.
The first three Cardinals to come to the plate, Dexter Fowler, Tommy Edman and Paul Goldschmidt, all singled, to load the bases for cleanup hitter Marcell Ozuna. Ozuna hit into a 6-4-3 double play, scoring Fowler, but leaving only Edman on third. Paul DeJong struck out to end the inning.
In the top of the second, the Pirates got even. Bell hit a leadoff double to straightaway center, followed by a very wild pitch by Dakota Hudson, that was so wild it almost worked in the Cardinals favor when it caromed off the wall behind home plate and back to catcher Matt Wieters, who barely moved and who almost Bell at third. Jose Osuna hit a sacrifice fly to tie the game. The Pirates almost went ahead after a single by Colin Moran but Jacob Stalling's hit into the right-field corner bounced into the stands for a ground-rule double, stopping Kevin Newman, who had taken gotten on after forcing Moran at second, at third. Pirates pitcher Chris Archer then grounded back to Hudson to end the inning.
The Cardinals had a chance to retake the lead in the third when Edman tripled with two outs, but Goldschmidt hit a soft line drive to second to end the inning.
The Pirates gained the lead in the fourth on Bell's second double, a bunt single by Osuna and a sacrifice fly to center by Moran.
The Cardinals are looking to snap a five-game losing streak.
MOLINA RETURN COULD BE TUESDAY
Catcher Yadier Molina is back in Springfield for the weekend and Shildt said the team was looking at him rejoining the team on Tuesday in Kansas City.
"He's feeling good," Shildt said. "We've had really good communication with Yadi, I have, the medical team has. He came back to St. Louis for two days prior to getting back to Springfield yesterday. He got checked back out, felt great and really just the next couple, three days, stay with Springfield, get his at-bats, take advantage of the off-day on Monday and then more than likely look at him in Kansas City."
Molina has been out since July 8 with a right thumb injury and is on a 20-day rehab assignment. After their weekend series with the Pirates, the Cardinals have two games in Kansas City and then four games in Cincinnati.
FOWLER BATTING LEADOFF AGAIN
Dexter Fowler gets another game in the leadoff spot on Friday as the Cardinals try to snap their five-game losing streak against the Pirates at 7:15 p.m. at Busch Stadium.
This will be the ninth game this season and third in a row for Fowler at the top of the order. He went 3 for 8 with two doubles in the past games in the leadoff spot. Prior to that, it wasn't so great. In eight games this season, he's 4 for 31 with three hit by pitches.
"Him and (Tommy Edman) have both been good leading off," manager Mike Shildt said. "So we're putting him at the top and we like what we're seeing with the at-bats. It is going to be somewhat fluid. We'd like to have that consistency of what we see in the offense in the offense but those guys are giving us good at-bats, that's all you can really ask."
The Cardinals are looking to put a miserable West Coast trip behind them, after they went 0-5 in Oakland and Los Angeles.
"Clearly not a road trip we felt great about in results," Shildt said. "Really just didn't play well enough to win in Oakland. Ran into a very disciplined team that we helped out a little bit too much with free passes and weren't able to counter that with a lot of offense. Pitched a lot better in LA, had a really good plan against a really good offense and executed for the most part and pitched really well. Maybe a non-play or two but for the most part played really, really good defense. The reality is you score two runs in three games, it's a tough recipe. You score five runs in five games, it's a tough recipe to win baseball games. Did a lot of things well, just weren't good enough and weren't consistent enough against the offense."
"I think this is why when you're all asking questions last time (when the team was winning at home), nobody was making too big a deal out of it because you know there are a lot of games to play," first baseman Paul Goldschmidt said. "It's the same way now. Play hard tonight and try to get a win. I think if we can play well this last month and a half, two months, we've got a good shot to make the playoffs."
REYES GETS SECOND OPINION
The good news/bad news on injured pitcher Alex Reyes is that he's not getting better, but he's also not getting worse. He saw team doctors on Friday and the team is sending him to get a second opinion on why the pain in his right shoulder persists.
"He's been seen and it looks like nothing has changed dramatically one way or the other but the good news is there's nothing more significant," Shildt said. "We've encouraged Alex to get another opinion to look at it, feel comfortable about it, which he will take another opinion, and that will be done soon. I can't give you the exact day on it, but he's going to get a second opinion but from everything we've seen from our medical side, he's just not recovered and taken the next step forward but nothing's gone backward."
HAPPY BIRTHDAY
Friday is Shildt's 51st birthday. The quality of the day will depend on the outcome of the game.
"I get to have the greatest job in the world," he said. "I show up and get to interact with a great group of guys and staff in a beautiful setting in St. Louis. Ultimately it's about shaking hands at the end of the game to celebrate it.
"If I lose, it's a bad day, period, no matter what day it is. Clearly you want to win a game."
LINEUPS
Cardinals
1. Fowler cf
2. Edman rf
3. Goldschmidt 1b
4. Ozuna lf
5. DeJong ss
6. Carpenter 3b
7. Wong 2b
8. Wieters c
9. Hudson p
PIRATES
1. Frazier 2b
2. Reynolds rf
3. Marte cf
4. Bell 1b
5. Osuna lf
6. Moran 3b
7. Newman ss
8. Stallings c
9. Archer p