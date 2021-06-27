Cardinals, Pirates playing again after hour rain delay

Both were well behind the top vote getters in Phase 1, Posey led significantly at catcher, with almost twice as many votes as second-place Molina, and Bryant led Arenado by about 600,000 votes at third, but voting for Phase 2 starts fresh and is pretty short, starting Monday at 11 a.m. and ending Thursday at 1 p.m. (Both times Central.)

Tyler O'Neill just missed out, finishing 10th among outfielders (where the top nine moved on). He finished 32,000 votes behind Mike Yastrzemski of the Giants.

Two ex-Cardinals, Adolis Garcia of the Rangers and Randal Grichuk of the Blue Jays, are finalists in the American League outfield. Garcia was fifth in the voting and Grichuk ninth.

Cardinals stand pat on batting order

After a win on Saturday to snap their five-game losing streak, the Cardinals are sticking with the same lineup on Sunday for their series-closing matinee with the Pirates at Busch Stadium. Johan Oviedo will start for the Cardinals.

Max Kranick pitches for Pittsburgh, making his big-league debut. In Kranick's last AAA game, against Memphis on June 18, he gave up a two-run homer to Lars Nootbaar.

Kranick will be the 26th different pitcher to be used the Pirates this season and the 46th different player, in just 76 games.