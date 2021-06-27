Cardinals, Pirates playing again after hour rain delay

The Cardinals and Pirates have resumed play after an hour-long rain delay at Busch Stadium.
At the time of the delay, the Cardinals trailed 7-0 and did not have a base runner against Pirates pitcher Max Kranick, who was making his major-league debut. All 15 Cardinals he faced have been retired. Reliever Duane Underwood retired the side in the sixth before Dylan Carlson broke up the no-hitter in the seventh.
Johan Oviedo gave up three runs in a shaky first inning, walking four of the nine batters he faced. Once escaping that inning, he retired the next seven hitters he faced before coming out after giving up two runs in the fourth. Reliever Jake Woodford gave up two runs in the fifth.
Play was suspended at 2:51 p.m. and the game resumed at 3:55.
Since five innings have been played, the game is official and does not have to resumed if it keeps raining.
Molina, Arenado are All-Star Game finalists
Yadier Molina and Nolan Arenado are finalists at catcher and third base in voting for the All-Star Game.
Molina is among the top three votegetters in Phase 1 of voting, along with Willson Contreras of Chicago and Buster Posey of San Francisco. Arenado is in a group with Kris Bryant of Chicago and Justin Turner of Los Angeles.
Both were well behind the top vote getters in Phase 1, Posey led significantly at catcher, with almost twice as many votes as second-place Molina, and Bryant led Arenado by about 600,000 votes at third, but voting for Phase 2 starts fresh and is pretty short, starting Monday at 11 a.m. and ending Thursday at 1 p.m. (Both times Central.)
Tyler O'Neill just missed out, finishing 10th among outfielders (where the top nine moved on). He finished 32,000 votes behind Mike Yastrzemski of the Giants.
Two ex-Cardinals, Adolis Garcia of the Rangers and Randal Grichuk of the Blue Jays, are finalists in the American League outfield. Garcia was fifth in the voting and Grichuk ninth.
Cardinals stand pat on batting order
After a win on Saturday to snap their five-game losing streak, the Cardinals are sticking with the same lineup on Sunday for their series-closing matinee with the Pirates at Busch Stadium. Johan Oviedo will start for the Cardinals.
Max Kranick pitches for Pittsburgh, making his big-league debut. In Kranick's last AAA game, against Memphis on June 18, he gave up a two-run homer to Lars Nootbaar.
Kranick will be the 26th different pitcher to be used the Pirates this season and the 46th different player, in just 76 games.
Manager Mike Shildt said that Wade LeBlanc will start on Monday for the Cardinals against Arizona and Carlos Martinez will keep his spot in the rotation and start on Tuesday and Kwang Hyun Kim on Wednesday. Which then brings us back to the Adam Wainwright thought.