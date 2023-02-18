JUPITER, Fla. — Jack Flaherty has moved past looking for those benchmarks that come with a player returning from injury.

Instead, the Cardinals right-handed starting pitcher set his focus this spring training on getting ready to take the ball every fifth day during the season.

Flaherty, who can become a free agent after this season, made just eight starts (nine total appearances) and pitched 36 innings over the course of an injury-plagued 2022 season.

Back in seemingly-good health and good spirits, Flaherty tossed his first live batting practice session of spring training camp on Saturday at the Cardinals complex.

While facing live hitters for the first time could seem like one of those hurdles to be cleared on the road back to good health, Flaherty said he's past thinking that way.

“I don’t think I’ve worried about (being healthy) since I came back and made that start against the Padres,” Flaherty said.

Flaherty made just 15 starts and pitched in 17 games in 2021. In the past two seasons, he's gone on the injured list four times including three trips that turned into stints on the 60-day IL.

In September of last year after his second stint on the 60-day IL due to a shoulder ailment, Flaherty made five starts. His fourth start in that stretch came in San Diego. He threw 99 pitches.

“That start against the Padres, I kind of let everything go and just trusted that I was healthy and that I was good,” Flaherty said. “Since that moment I haven’t looked back or worried about anything. It’s just been taking that and building off of it, continuing to refine (stuff).”

That’s the outing when Flaherty came away knowing that he was healthy and that he didn’t have to take the mound waiting for a setback.

“You’re looking for that pain,” Flaherty said. “You’re like, ‘Okay, when is this pain going to come back?’ Especially if it’s something that has come back over and over again – and I had it happen a couple times – it sits in the back of your mind until you finally let it go and be like we’ve fixed it.”

But Flaherty said any injured athlete goes through a process where you have to get that “out of your head.”

With that behind him, he devoted his attention this winter towards improving his pitches and getting his arm in shape and ready for came.

So there was not added significance to throwing to batters on Saturday, at least not in terms of his health.

If anything, the significance came in that it was his first chance to face competition since last season. Brendan Donovan, Lars Nootbaar, Tyler O’Neill, Tommy Edman and Andrew Knizner each stepped in against Flaherty.

After Knizner hit ball to center field, he and Flaherty briefly exchanged barbs about whether or not it would have been “down” for a hit or caught for an out.

“I didn’t go in there working on anything,” Flaherty said. “It was the first chance to get guys out. In the past, we’ve done it where you get five pitches. This year, I really want to work on getting guys out. I’ve done enough of executing this, executing that.”

Sure, he’ll take not of the way a hitter reacts to his pitches. But in a live at-bat situation, he’s treating it like his job in to get outs.

“That’s what the game is about, get outs and not give up runs,” Flaherty said.