Cardinals' pitcher Reyes to receive injection; no word yet on Flaherty

JUPITER, Fla.—The news is in on Cardinals righthander Alex Reyes, but not yet on righthander Jack Flaherty, both of whom entered camp with shoulder soreness.

Reyes, who led the club with 29 saves last season, was in Pensacola, Florida, on Wednesday to see the famed Dr. James Andrews, who will not be performing surgery but who will administer a “therapeutic injection” later in the day, said manager Oliver Marmol.

Reyes will return Friday, at which point his spring may be mapped out further, but Marmol said he didn’t expect Reyes to be able to get enough work in to break camp with the team on April. 5.

As for Flaherty, the righthander said he was awaiting the results of his MRI exam. “We’re hoping by end of day we have an actual idea of where he stands,” said Marmol. “Once (the doctors) weigh in, I’ll have more to say on that.”

With Reyes out of the picture for the moment and Flaherty possibly the same, Marmol said, “It definitely isn’t ideal.”

Flaherty said, “We’re still waiting to see what we’ve got. I can’t really give too much until we get a whole picture of everything. As of right now, I’ve got nothing new to share about it.”

Both Reyes and Flaherty experienced soreness in the off-season but were forbidden contact with club medical personnel because of the owners’ 99-day lockout of the players.

“The lockout made it difficult to have any kind of communication,” Flaherty said.

Two more players are not here yet although Marmol said reliever Giovanny Gallegos, who has been in Mexico for personal reasons, should be on hand on Thursday. Premier catcher Yadier Molina, believed to be in Puerto Rico, still is absent for personal reasons with no timetable slated.

Marmol said he had had no contact with Molina. “I wanted to give him some space,” said Marmol. “We’re talking about one of the most competitive humans on earth. If he’s not here, it’s for a reason and I want to make sure I’m sensitive to that. When he’s ready, we’ll be ready.”

Wainwright to start Florida opener

Marmol said veteran righthander Adam Wainwrght would start Friday’s exhibition opener against Houston, with righthander Miles Mikolas and lefthander Steven Matz to start the next two games on Sunday and Monday. Matz, formerly with the New York Mets and Toronto, will throw to hitters for the first time this morning. .

Lefthanded reliever Genesis Cabrera, impressive while facing hitters on Tuesday, will be among those also pitching here on Friday, said Marmol.

Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.