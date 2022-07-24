Cardinals pitcher Steven Matz has good-news, bad-news win over Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Tony La Russa used to say that “you never have a perfect game” as a manager. By that, the Hall of Famer meant that in any victory, there is a downside.

So it was for left-hander Steven Matz, who scored his first win Saturday night for the Cardinals since May 2 in his first game for the club since May 22 when he suffered a shoulder impingement. Reaching 96.5 miles an hour with his sinker, Matz struck out seven, including his final five outs, and gave up just three hits and one walk in working 5 1/3 innings, 90 pitches’ worth, of the Cardinals’ 6-3 triumph over Cincinnati.

But the flip side to this is that Matz is hurt again. Trying to pick up Joey Votto’s tapper down the first-base line in the sixth, Matz fumbled the ball, lost his balance as he desperately tried to recapture it and, in the process, suffered a left knee strain.

He will undergo an MRI here Sunday morning and while manager Oliver Marmol is ever hopeful Matz won’t be sidelined for a second long period of time, a strain means something is torn.

Marmol and pitching coach Mike Maddux had crafted a five-man rotation which was to include Matz and also right-hander Dakota Hudson (stiff neck), who is making a rehab start on Sunday at Memphis and is targeted to pitch next weekend in Washington. That rotation already has taken on a different look.

“Yeah, welcome to baseball,” said Marmol. “If you think too much about it, you go crazy. Just figure out what’s next and you keep plugging.”

Agreeing with La Russa’s theory, Marmol said, “There’s times you win and it’s an aggravating win. But it’s still a win.”

Marmol said the injury to Matz was “definitely unfortunate. Citing Matz’s sinker with a high “whiff rate,” Marmol said, “Electric stuff. That was the reason we got him. What he showed today was exactly it.

“Gosh, darn,” said Marmol.

Marmol is counting on the designation “strain,” not being as serious as he knows it sounds, when the downtime often is weeks. He said he was optimistic—“right this second.”

Matz told Bally Sports, “It feels OK. Hopefully, it’s just a little sore and (I) won’t miss any time.

“I missed the ball, off my glove, an easy ground ball that I should have caught — that’s the first problem. Then, I went to reach out and overextended my knee a little bit.

“I felt really good. That’s what’s so frustrating because that’s probably the best I’ve felt all year. I didn’t get tired, and I was feeling stronger as the game was going on. So, I’m happy with that.”

First baseman Paul Goldschmidt, who knocked in his 1,000th run on a single and also hit a home run on Saturday at Great American Ball Park, has reached the 300-homer plateau, 1,000 runs scored and 1,000 RBIs all in the past couple of weeks.

But he was second-guessing himself for not being more aggressive on Votto’s tapper.

“Honestly, I was just about to call (Matz) off," said Goldschmidt. "He was right there. He had it and then when the ball fell out of his glove, he kind of slipped.

“You’re obviously replaying that. Should I have called it earlier? I was kind of in no-man’s land. I was probably going to try to snag it. But I couldn’t have waited for it to get to the bag. (Matz) was there.

“Just because he got hurt, I should have called it. But it’s easy to say now.”

Tyler O’Neill, plagued by injury much of the season, knocked in three runs with a two-run homer and a single, giving him five RBIs in the two games he has batted second.

Goldschmidt said he was looking forward to having O’Neill hitting in front of himself and Nolan Arenado, who had three hits.

“The thing about him is that he can do it all,” Goldschmidt said. “He can drive guys in, he stole a base tonight and I was able to score him with a single. So, whether he’s hitting second, third, fourth, fifth, hopefully, he’ll be trouble.

“Hitting fourth or fifth, he can probably drive in a few more runs. Hitting second or third, he can probably score a few more. But I don’t think the approach is that different.”

O’Neill, whose homer was his fifth after he cracked 34 last season, said, “I’m still getting a read for how everything’s going to go down. It’s only my second game (hitting second) so far. But I like the dynamic up there.

“We all know it was a staggered first half for me.”

As far as his own approach, Goldschmidt is the 118th player to have 300 homers, 1,000 runs scored and 1,000 knocked in.

“I had no idea,” he said. “I never really expected to get to the big leagues. To do something like that is pretty cool.”

He also said he had no idea why the bench was calling for the ball after the 1,000th RBI. “I wouldn’t have known it was my 300th homer if somebody hadn’t said something a few days before,” he said.

Dylan Carlson doubled, marking the fifth consecutive game in which he had had an extra-base hit. He also was hit by a pitch while batting left-handed and right-handed (he was hit in the foot both times). That was the first time since 1913 when it happened to future Hall of Fame manager Miller Huggins that a Cardinal switch-hitter had been hit from each side of the plate.

Albert Pujols, who narrowly missed home runs — on a fly to the warning track and a long foul ball — had a double and a single, giving him 934 career multi-hit games, tying Hall of Famer Eddie Murray for 11th on the career list.

The 42-year-old also tagged at first and made second on a fly to center and legged a single into a double.

“I think the guys feed off those small details,” Marmol said. “That happens during the game where you can expose the other team — whether it’s a stolen base or tagging up … guys definitely can feed off that. Especially when he does it, it’s a good reminder for the rest of the guys to get after it.”

An admiring O’Neill said, “He can get a sneaky 90 feet, that’s for sure.”

With Ryan Helsley striking out the side in the ninth for his ninth save of the season, the Cardinals won the second game of a trip for the seventh consecutive time. Oddly, they have lost the first game of a trip on all seven trips this year.

Before they play the series finale on Sunday, the Cardinals have won only three of their past 12 series finales.

This will be the final time the club will be together for a while. All signs point to as many as three unvaccinated players (for COVID-19) not being able to enter Canada for a two-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday. President of baseball operations John Mozeliak is holding a Zoom conference Sunday morning from St. Louis to enlighten the media and everybody else.

For that to happen, there no doubt are some big-ticket players involved. And perhaps only one is a pitcher.