Cardinals' pitchers to face hitters on Day 1 of summer training; eight squad games scheduled

John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations, said all the players who were expected to be in camp are here now, with the exception of those traveling from the Dominican Republic to Miami. A plane carrying those players affiliated with any major league team was to land in Miami Wednesday and the players then would join their respective teams.

That 45-player list included 40-man roster third baseman Elehuris Montero and, more significantly, Martinez. Mozeliak said that since Martinez had trained in the Dominican Republic rather than Florida or here, less was known about his conditioning.

“So there are some question marks as we go into this,” said Mozeliak, “but I still believe he is very eager to be a part of that rotation.”

Mozeliak said that the team hadn’t had any more than the one positive test for COVID-19 that had been announced on Monday. He said that, by medical rule, he wasn’t cleared to say any more about that one person, not even to the point as to whether it was player or staff.