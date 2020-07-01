Cardinals' pitchers to face hitters on Day 1 of summer training; eight squad games scheduled

Unofficial though it may be, the first game competition for the Cardinals will come next Wednesday at Busch Stadium in the first of eight intrasquad games the club will have before starting the abbreviated 60-game season on July 24.
But manager Mike Shildt, in making that announcement on Zoom Wednesday afternoon, said that pitchers will face hitters during three innings of batting practice in the first workout of the summer training slated for Friday. There are 22 pitchers in camp and Shildt said he wanted nearly all of them to have one “live” batting practice session before they would appear in a game-type competition, whether it was an intrasquad game or simulated game competition.
Shildt outlined a camp schedule of 19 days of full work out of 21 with one built-in day off and an optional workout ahead of the first real game, which likely will be played at Busch.
Fielding a battery of questions, Shildt said he expected to employ a five-man rotation, especially considering there are some early off days in the schedule. He also said he didn’t expect reliever Jordan Hicks to be on the active roster at the start of the season as he continues his recovery from Tommy John elbow surgery of June, 2019.
“We’ve got his plan mapped out. Like any rehab program, it’s a flexible plan,” said Shildt. “It’s not overly conservative but there is some patience involved with the plan. But the good news is that Jordan has not had any substantial setbacks.
“He’s been very diligent, very consistent, very dedicated.”
Hicks threw a side session on Tuesday and played catch on Wednesday although he won’t be in the groups facing hitters for a while.
“But he will not be available to start the season with us on our roster. He’s in a good path so I don’t want to throw out a date for him, for a lot of reasons,” said Shildt, who added that the observation levels would be “week to week.”
Teams are permitted to have 30 players on their roster for the first two weeks of the season and Shildt said that at least 16 of those and possibly 17 will be pitchers. When spring training was cut short on March 12 because of the rampant spread of the coronavirus, the Cardinals pretty much had their five rotation members in presumptive opening day starter Jack Flaherty, Dakota Hudson, Adam Wainwright, Carlos Martinez and Kwang Hyun Kim, the only lefthander in the group. But righthander Miles Mikolas, who was slowed by a flexor tendon problem in his right arm, has caught up to the pack, creating at least six starters, with other pitchers capable of starting.
“Clearly, we’re going to have to declare soon what that looks like,” said Shildt, “but we want to lay our eyes on guys and see how they recover (from workouts).”
Shildt said he hadn’t talked yet to Flaherty, who was going to start the season on March 26, but said, “We don’t expect things to change dramatically. We will make that second opening-day official announcement relatively soon.”
John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations, said all the players who were expected to be in camp are here now, with the exception of those traveling from the Dominican Republic to Miami. A plane carrying those players affiliated with any major league team was to land in Miami Wednesday and the players then would join their respective teams.
That 45-player list included 40-man roster third baseman Elehuris Montero and, more significantly, Martinez. Mozeliak said that since Martinez had trained in the Dominican Republic rather than Florida or here, less was known about his conditioning.
“So there are some question marks as we go into this,” said Mozeliak, “but I still believe he is very eager to be a part of that rotation.”
Mozeliak said that the team hadn’t had any more than the one positive test for COVID-19 that had been announced on Monday. He said that, by medical rule, he wasn’t cleared to say any more about that one person, not even to the point as to whether it was player or staff.
The Cardinals’ player pool for their July training session can expand as high as 60, with the introduction of a second camp, for top minor leaguers, at Springfield, Mo., on July 14. That camp, to be run by Jose Oquendo, may include some of the top Cardinals’ draftees from the June selections but Mozeliak said he hoped the big league club would have enough depth “that we would never have to call their name” for this year’s draftees to join the big club this season.
Both Mozeliak and Shildt said that even though two-thirds of the season has been shaved off, a championship wouldn’t feel any less important.
“You could even say it’s more satisfying,” said Shildt, “because this is Darwinism. The test has always been there physically and mentally . . . to achieve things individually but, more importantly, as a team.
“The ability to work through all the different obstacles — which we see as challenges — and wind up as a champion would be super gratifying to our group.
“How people perceive that is their right.”
Mozeliak said of the 60-game schedule, “I think it’s ‘legit.’ Where we are in the country, we need a healthy distraction. People want sports. Getting baseball back on the field, regardless of the length, has uplifting value.
“Is 60 better than zero. That’s only in the eyes of the beholder. But, from what I hear from fans and what I hear from most of you, the answer is ‘Yes.’’’
