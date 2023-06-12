Less than week after he returned to Class AAA Memphis with designs on being part of the rotation, Jake Woodford was back on the road, commuting once again between the Cardinals and their highest affiliate.

The Cardinals placed right-handed closer Ryan Helsley on the 15-day injured list Monday and recalled Woodford to offer depth in the bullpen.

Helsley's placement on the IL is retroactive to Saturday.

In recent weeks, the right-hander has seen his role shift some from the late-inning answer out of the bullpen for the brawny part of the opponent's order. Giovanny Gallegos has been used in those situations, and Gallegos has five of the team's past seven saves.

In 22 games this season, Helsley has pitched 25 innings and struck out 33. He has a 3.24 ERA, a 3-4 record, and he has seven saves this season to offset four blown saves. Three times he also took the loss in those blown saves.

"I feel like a lot of guys in that clubhouse have never really lost like this," Helsley said Monday during an interview on Foul Territory. "Lose games the way we have. We've always been doing things the right way, like the small things. It feels like there's another way we're losing every day."

Helsley was an All-Star in 2022 on his way to a team-best 19 saves.

Woodford opened the year in the Cardinals' starting rotation, and he spent each of the past few seasons bouncing between Class AAA and the majors as a spot starter, long reliever, or, in a few cases, a late-game option as a chase reliever, used when the Cardinals were trying to stall the opponent and overtake a deficit.

The Cardinals open a three-game series hosting the Giants on Monday at Busch Stadium.

This story will be updated with lineups and more details.