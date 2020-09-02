Cardinals place Fowler on IL, turn to rookie Oviedo to complete sweep of Reds

CINCINNATI — After discussions Wednesday morning with Dexter Fowler about an ongoing stomach illness that has not improved in recent weeks, the Cardinals placed the veteran outfielder on the injured list, in part to remove him from the team and trials of travel during a pandemic.
The medication that Fowler has been prescribed may compromise his immune system, a team official explained. Due to the concerns of COVID-19, the team and Fowler decided it's best for him to remove himself from the traveling party and return to St. Louis.
The Cardinals expect him to miss a couple of weeks.
John Mozeliak described the move during a press conference with the media Wednesday afternoon. The stomach illness is something that Fowler has taken medication for in the past, though not during his three seasons with the Cardinals. Mozeliak declined to specify the nature of the illness.
He did acknowledge that Fowler leaving Monday's game late was related to the illness that the outfielder was experiencing. When asked, the team had previously offered another reason for the late-game substitution.
Because the move with Fowler is related to his immune system and COVID-19, the Cardinals can replace him on the 40-man roster without another move. Rangel Ravelo will take that spot on the roster. Fowler can also remain indefinitely on the injured list, or he can return in shorter time than the usual, mandated 10 days.
Fowler has been the Cardinals' most productive outfielder this season with a .832 OPS, buoyed by his .485 slugging percentage and four homers.
It's not a new role for Johan Oviedo, but his start Wednesday night against Cincinnati is something completely different for the rookie.
He's part of the rotation as long as he doesn't give the Cardinals a reason to move him out of it.
As the Cardinals go for a series sweep of the curiously reeling Reds, Oviedo makes his third start of the season. It's his first that doesn't involve a doubleheader, that doesn't have him coming in for the second game of the doubleheader for a cameo as a starter. He's a featured starter now. The Cardinals decision to option Daniel Ponce de Leon to the Springfield, Mo., camp opened a spot in the rotation for audition, and Oviedo earned the first chance to take center stage.
In his most recent start, the long-limbed and power-forward righthander allowed two runs on four hits through five innings.
Each of his starts have been five innings long and each time he's allowed two earned runs. Oviedo has struck out five in his 10 innings.
As he climbed through the Cardinals' organization, Oviedo had a slider and a fastball that put him ahead of his peers. Commanding those pitches was the biggest question for him. Way back in March, during spring training, he impressed with the work he put in to improve his strength, his fitness, and his control of an assertive fastball. The Cardinals nurtured the notion that Oviedo could contribute at some point in 2020, even if it was as a late-season addition to the bullpen.
That would set him up for a future as a starter, officials within the team believed.
Nothing about the season has gone as planned. Oviedo's arrival as a starter has happened earlier than imagined, but not all that different than the team imagined.
The Cardinals made the following moves before Wednesday's game:
• Dexter Fowler was placed on the injured list with an as-yet-undisclosed injury. This will be updated momentarily.
• Rangel Ravelo was removed from the injured list and added to the active roster in Fowler's place.
• Relievers Ryan Meisinger and Rob Kaminsky switched places on the rosters. Kaminsky, who turns 26 on Wednesday, remained with the team on the taxi squad and adds a fresh arm a day after Meisinger pitched the final innings of Tuesday's romp. Meisinger is expected to remain with the team on the road as part of the taxi squad.
• Carlos Martinez is set to pitch four innings this afternoon at the team's camp in Springfield. That does not put him in line for a start Saturday against the Cubs as the team had previously advertised as possible. Mozeliak said the upcoming pitching assignments remain fluid, and that it appears more likely that Martinez will start in St. Louis.
Ponce de Leon is set to rejoin the team Saturday at Wrigley Field as the 29th man for that day's doubleheader.
The off day Thursday, does allow for two of the team's starters to be available Saturday -- Dakota Hudson along with Adam Wainwright. The team is considering moving to a six-man rotation from there that would include Martinez and Oviedo, if he keeps a grip on the role.
The Cardinals have Jack Flaherty set to start Friday night at Wrigley, and Wainwright will have his encore after Sunday's complete-game on his birthday with a start in the doubleheader. Adding Martinez would allow the Cardinals' to continue rolling the rotation as scheduled, and use Thursday's off day to get everyone the added rest. So too would turning to an available starter like Austin Gomber or going to a bullpen game.
The Cardinals set all sorts of records Tuesday night with their 16-2 victory against the Reds at Great American Ball Park. They trounced Reds starter Sonny Gray for six runs before he could get a third out. The 17-year-old ballpark along the riverfront had never had an opponent or the home team get as many as 23 hits in a game, and the Cardinals did. Every position player on the Cardinals' roster reached base safely at least once, and the only position player who did not was the only one that didn't play, rookie Dylan Carlson.
The Cardinals, holding onto second place in the NL Central by winning percentage, have won five of their six games against the Reds so far this season season.
Each team plays 10 against the clubs in their division.
Here are the lineups for this evening's game at GABP.
(Well, here is the Reds lineup and the format awaiting the Cardinals' lineup, which has not yet been filed.)
CARDINALS
1. Kolten Wong, 2B
2. Tommy Edman, RF
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Brad Miller, DH
5. Paul DeJong, SS
6. Yadier Molina, C
7. Matt Carpenter, 3B
8. Tyler O'Neill, LF
9. Lane Thomas, CF
Starting pitcher: Johan Oviedo, RHP (0-1, 3.60 ERA)
REDS
1. Joey Votto, 1B
2. Nick Castellanos, RF
3. Jesse Winker, DH
4. Eugenio Suarez, 3B
5. Mike Moustakas, 2B
6. Brian Goodwin, CF
7. Jose Garcia, SS
8. Shogo Akiyama, LF
9. Tucker Barnhart, C
Starting pitcher: Tyler Mahle, RHP (1-1, 3.91 ERA)
Check back throughout the evening here at C-Beat and StlToday.com for coverage from Cincinnati and Great American Ball Park. Any news, notes, or whatnot that surface from the series finale -- the Cardinals' final game in Cincy until opening day 2021, according to the schedule -- will be here with any updates.
