Cardinals place Matz, Carlson on injured list; Nootbaar returns after three-homer bonanza

The detailed diagnosis of the medical reviews planned Monday morning for outfielder Dylan Carlson and lefty Steven Matz will be disclosed later at the ballpark.

The results are already clear due to the roster.

In a series of moves that started Monday morning, the Cardinals added three new players to the active roster in advance of a two-game interleague series against Toronto. Carlson (left hamstring strain) and Matz (left shoulder impingement) have been placed on the injured list. Matz will miss at least two weeks recovering from the injury.

Matz has been placed on the 15-day IL, Carlson the 10-day IL.

In corresponding moves, the Cardinals returned outfielder Lars Nootbaar and pitcher Matthew Liberatore to the major-league roster.

Earlier in the day, the Cardinals optioned righthander Angel Rondon to Class AAA Memphis. Reliever Junior Fernandez was promoted Monday afternoon to add a fresh arm to the bullpen.

Rondon's demotion comes a day after he pitched five innings and earned the win as the Cardinals completed a three-game sweep at PNC Park. Like the move a day earlier with Liberatore, the Cardinals' choice to demote Rondon was not reflective of performance ... but need. Teams will churn through fresh arms when possible, and since Rondon would not be available to pitch until Thursday, at the earliest, the Cardinals opted to option him to Triple-A.

They did the same with Liberatore after his major-league debut, and he is able return within days of that demotion due to the injury sustained by Matz.

The severity of Matz's sore shoulder will be clear Monday.

Decisions for promotion are often made based on availability, who is ready to provide innings, and not always on the performance. Plus, there are pitchers, like Jake Woodford, who is not yet eligible to return from the minors unless it is due to an injury, and Liberatore received that nod.

Johan Oviedo, Aaron Brooks, and Packy Naughton all pitched multiple innings over the past weekend.

Carlson joins Tyler O'Neill (shoulder impingement) on the injured list, giving the Cardinals two-thirds of their opening day outfield out of the mix. Nootbaar, a member of the opening day roster, hit three home runs Sunday for Class AAA Memphis in Gwinnett, Ga., punctuating his day with a grand slam. He had seven RBIs in the Redbirds' over and out 10-4 victory.

He had missed more than week with a sore ankle, the result of trying to leap to rob a home run and landing awkwardly on the warning track.

The Cardinals have not announced a start for Liberatore, though he would be on turn for either Thursday or Friday as Milwaukee visits.

For the Triple-A Redbirds, Fernandez appeared 16 times, gone 1-2, and has a 6.25 ERA with 12 earned runs in 17 innings pitched.

This story will be updated with lineups.

