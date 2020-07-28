Cardinals place Mikolas on injured list with right forearm strain

MINNEAPOLIS — The injury that abbreviated Miles Mikolas’ spring training has interrupted his summer.
The Cardinals placed Mikolas on the 10-day injured list with a forearm strain in his right (pitching) arm. He first experienced the injury during spring training and was reassured that rest and non-surgical treatment would promote healing. The game's stoppage due to the coronavirus pandemic bought him addition time to recover and then go through a throwing program that had him ready for "Summer Camp."
During his appearance against Kansas City in the exhibition game, Mikolas pitched effectively but had a noticeable sag in his velocity.
He suggested that it would return with time and innings.
The Cardinals were encouraged by his initial recovery from the four innings against the Royals, and they bought him an extra day of rest by vaulting Carlos Martinez into Tuesday's start at Target Field. Martinez had originally been described as the fifth starter.
The Cardinals officially added Giovanny Gallegos to the active roster for the game. They had saved a spot on the active roster for him.
The team immediately added righthanded pitcher Jacob Woodford from the taxi squad, and he will be available Tuesday against Minnesota. Woodford, who is the 30th man on the Cardinals' 30-man roster, and infielder Max Schrock had traveled to the Twin Cities with the team on Monday evening to be available in the case of injury.
That does not mean Woodford will start in place of Mikolas. The Cardinals also have righthander Daniel Ponce de Leon rested and available if needed.
One twist to this that the Cardinals will have to answer is whether they gave consideration to lefty Kwang Hyun Kim for the start. In his final start of spring training, Kim befuddled the Twins at their Fort Myers, Fla., ballpark. He was moved to the bullpen a week ago and named the Cardinals closer. He made his major league debut Friday night in the season opener, and he cinched the save in a 5-4 victory.
The Cardinals have scheduled a conversation with the media in Minneapolis and St. Louis for later in the afternoon.
This story will be updated.
CARDINALS LINEUP:
Matt Carpenter, who fouled a pitch off his left knee late in Sunday's game, will start at designated hitter tonight against the Twins. Carpenter is a .457 hitter with a .490 on-base percentage and .674 slugging percentage against Minnesota starter Homer Bailey.
1. Kolten Wong 2B
2. Tommy Edman 3B
3. Paul Goldschmidt 1B
4. Paul DeJong SS
5. Matt Carpenter DH
6. Yadier Molina C
7. Dexter Fowler RF
8. Tyler O'Neill LF
9. Harrison Bader CF
Starting pitcher: Carlos Martinez
MINNESOTA LINEUP:
1. Max Kepler RF
2. Josh Donaldson 3B
3. Jorge Polanco SS
4. Nelson Cruz DH
5. Eddie Rosario LF
6. Mitch Garver C
7. Luis Arraez 2B
8. Miguel Sano 1B
9. Byron Buxton CF
Starting pitcher: Homer Bailey
