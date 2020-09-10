Cardinals place Oviedo in quarantine; rookie had contact with person who tested positive for COVID-19

The Cardinals greet the third of their six doubleheaders in a fortnight in much the same way they've greeted all the rest.
If anything, they've become familiar with revamping the roster on the fly.
The Cardinals placed righthander Johan Oviedo, their rookie who has helped them complete the rotation during this challenging stretch, on the injured list because he had contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
The Cardinals have removed Oviedo from the team and had him tested regularly. He has not tested positive and he has no symptoms.
The Cardinals are hopeful he can start Monday. That would open up Sunday's start for Carlos Martinez.
Oviedo had contact with the individual on Tuesday, and that person tested positive Wednesday. The Cardinals do not believe Oviedo broke from protocols as part of the exposure, and because Oviedo has not been around the team since Tuesday there is no alarm that he may have brought the virus back into the clubhouse.
"Not even remotely concerned with that," said John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations. "Zero concerns about the actual club."
The team also promoted outfielder Austin Dean from the Springfield, Mo., camp and added reliever Nabil Crismatt to the bullpen as the 29th man for Thursday's doubleheader at Busch Stadium against Detroit.
Crismatt is eligible for both games.
The Cardinals plan to start Jack Flaherty for Game 1 of the afternoon, and then they will use a bullpen start for the second game. Austin Gomber is scheduled to start the game, and has been named the starter for Game 2, with the caveat that he's not needed earlier.
Dean, who wears No. 0, has not been with the team since the COVID-19 outbreak. He was one of the players who tested positive in the second wave, as the team returned to St. Louis. He has been in Springfield, playing and working out at the alternate site camp for the past two weeks. His promotion comes less than 48 hours after the team decided it did not have any spare playing time in the outfield and optioned top prospect Dylan Carlson back to Springfield.
Expect more roster churn as the Cardinals finish this home stand.
Catcher Yadier Molina will wear No. 21 for the day as part of Major League Baseball's celebration of Roberto Clemente. The entire Pittsburgh team wore No. 21 on Wednesday, Roberto Clemente Day. The Cardinals did not play, so Molina will take part Thursday.
The lineups for Game 1 of the doubleheader have been posted and the Cardinals have stacked theirs with righthanded hitters to greet Detroit lefty Tarik Skubal.
CARDINALS
1. Wong, 2B
2. Edman, 3B
3. Goldschmidt, 1B
4. DeJong, SS
5. Ravelo, DH
6. Molina, C
7. O'Neill, LF
8. Bader, CF
9. Thomas, RF
Starting pitcher: Jack Flaherty, RHP (2-1, 2.95 ERA)
TIGERS
1. Victor Reyes, CF
2. Jonathan Schoop, 2B
3. Miguel Cabrera, DH
4. Jeimer Candelario, 1B
5. Willi Castro, SS
6. Travis Demeritte, LF
7. Daz Cameron, RF
8. Austin Romine, C
9. Isaac Paredes, 3B
Starting pitcher: Tarik Skubal, LHP (1-1, 4.70)
This story will be updated throughout the day here at Cardinal Beat.
Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.