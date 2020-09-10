Cardinals place Oviedo in quarantine; rookie had contact with person who tested positive for COVID-19

The Cardinals greet the third of their six doubleheaders in a fortnight in much the same way they've greeted all the rest.

If anything, they've become familiar with revamping the roster on the fly.

The Cardinals placed righthander Johan Oviedo, their rookie who has helped them complete the rotation during this challenging stretch, on the injured list because he had contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

The Cardinals have removed Oviedo from the team and had him tested regularly. He has not tested positive and he has no symptoms.

The Cardinals are hopeful he can start Monday. That would open up Sunday's start for Carlos Martinez.

Oviedo had contact with the individual on Tuesday, and that person tested positive Wednesday. The Cardinals do not believe Oviedo broke from protocols as part of the exposure, and because Oviedo has not been around the team since Tuesday there is no alarm that he may have brought the virus back into the clubhouse.

"Not even remotely concerned with that," said John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations. "Zero concerns about the actual club."