Cardinals place Wainwright on COVID list; ace says he’s symptom-free

SAN FRANCISCO — Adam Wainwright took to Twitter to assure fans and followers that he is "100% with zero symptoms" after the Cardinals placed their veteran ace on the COVID injured list Friday afternoon.

Wainwright is the second player to go on the COVID IL during this two-city, six-game road trip, and the sixth member of the Cardinals' traveling party to have a positive test for the coronavirus.

The Cardinals had no new positives Thursday, manager Oliver Marmol said. The has continued testing based on the exposure and contact tracing.

Wainwright's next scheduled start is Tuesday at Busch Stadium against Baltimore. It would be his 311th start with catcher Yadier Molina as a battery, and it's possible that he'll still be able to make it.

The COVID IL allows for a player to spend 10 days on the injured list, though the health and safety protocols agreed upon by the players' union and Major League Baseball do allow a player to make his way back quicker from the COVID IL. Wainwright must be symptom free and without a fever for 24 hours, and he must also have two negative tests for the virus. He can then gain approval from a team physician and the physicians on a joint committee to return to the active roster.

"Out of an abundance of caution and following MLB protocols I have to test negative twice before I return," Wainwright shared on Twitter. "Which we're hoping is very soon. Thanks for thinking about me!"

This past week in Kansas City, Wainwright allowed one hit in seven innings on his way to his third win. This season he has a 3.18 ERA through six starts.

The Cardinals have reintroduced some masking practices and distancing on this road trip as a result of the positive tests.

In addition to the two players on the COVID IL, the Cardinals had to replace three members of the training staff for the road trip.

To take Wainwright's spot on the active roster, the Cardinals brought Steven Matz back from the bereavement list. He left the team this past week so that he could attend the funeral of his maternal grandfather. Matz was with the team Thursday in San Francisco.

The Cardinals face the host Giants at Oracle Park in a late game Friday. Jordan Hicks is scheduled to start for the Cardinals. Alex Cobb will start for the Giants, who used nine pitchers Thursday in a 7-1 loss.

Here are the lineups for Friday night's game:

CARDINALS

1. Tommy Edman, 2B

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Nolan Arenado, 3B

4. Tyler O'Neill, LF

5. Juan Yepez, DH

6. Corey Dickerson, LF

7. Andrew Knizner, C

8. Harrison Bader, CF

9. Paul DeJong, SS

P: Jordan Hicks, RHP

GIANTS

1. LaMonte Wade, Jr., RF

2. Mike Yastrzemski, CF

3. Wilmer Flores, 1B

4. Joc Pederson, DH

5. Brandon Crawford, SS

6. Thairo Estrada, 2B

7. Luis Gonzalez, LF

8. Jason Vosler, 3B

9. Joey Bart, C

P: Alex Cobb, RHP

Check back Friday night for expanded coverage of the game only at StlToday.com. Rick Hummel will have a story in the pages of the Post-Dispatch after his lengthy conversation this past week with Albert Pujols.

