Cardinals plan season-long celebration for retiring broadcaster Shannon

JUPITER, Fla. — The Cardinals on Thursday announced a season-long campaign to honor radio voice Mike Shannon during his 50th and final season in the booth. The 81-year-old Shannon, recovering from a rough bout with the coronavirus last fall, will call roughly 50 Cardinals home games this season.

“Mike Shannon has served as the voice of the Cardinals on the radio for generations of Cardinals fans and few announcers in the history of baseball have equaled his longevity in the booth,” said Cardinals president Bill DeWitt III in a statement.

“As he begins his final season behind the microphone, we are honored to congratulate him on his remarkable career and join with all of Cardinal Nation to express our appreciation for what he has meant to baseball in St. Louis.”

The campaign, presented by Budweiser, will feature former Cardinals players and celebrities congratulating Shannon and sharing their stories of the Cardinals Hall of Famer via recorded tributes that will become part of the in-game entertainment at Busch Stadium. Shannon’s own memories of his nine-season career with the Cardinals and his discussions with former teammates, players and broadcasters will also be featured on Cardinals radio broadcasts.