Cardinals plan season-long celebration for retiring broadcaster Shannon

JUPITER, Fla. — The Cardinals on Thursday announced a season-long campaign to honor radio voice Mike Shannon during his 50th and final season in the booth. The 81-year-old Shannon, recovering from a rough bout with the coronavirus last fall, will call roughly 50 Cardinals home games this season.
“Mike Shannon has served as the voice of the Cardinals on the radio for generations of Cardinals fans and few announcers in the history of baseball have equaled his longevity in the booth,” said Cardinals president Bill DeWitt III in a statement.
“As he begins his final season behind the microphone, we are honored to congratulate him on his remarkable career and join with all of Cardinal Nation to express our appreciation for what he has meant to baseball in St. Louis.”
The campaign, presented by Budweiser, will feature former Cardinals players and celebrities congratulating Shannon and sharing their stories of the Cardinals Hall of Famer via recorded tributes that will become part of the in-game entertainment at Busch Stadium. Shannon’s own memories of his nine-season career with the Cardinals and his discussions with former teammates, players and broadcasters will also be featured on Cardinals radio broadcasts.
The year-long celebration of Shannon’s career will also include a Mike Shannon bobblehead promotional giveaway for fans attending a Cardinals home game later this season, display cases of Shannon memorabilia inside Cardinals Nation restaurant from his playing and broadcasting career and the launch of a website for fans to re-live Shannon’s most famous calls and highlights at cardinals.com/shannon50.
“I really appreciate this,” Shannon told the Post-Dispatch.
“The brewery has been very good to me. The Cardinals have been very good to me. Right time at the right place, you know.”
Shannon signed in 1959 with the Cardinals out of the University of Missouri where he was an aspiring freshman quarterback, so he has been with the Cardinals’ organization in eight different decades.
“They got their money’s worth,” said Shannon, laughing.
“I don’t think there’s a complaint on either side.”
A St. Louis native and former prep star at CBC, Shannon is the 14th announcer in baseball history to be in a major league booth for 50 or more years and only the sixth announcer to work at least 50 years with one team.
Shannon was inducted into the Cardinals Hall of Fame as part of the inaugural induction class in 2014. He also was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 1999 and was named Missouri Sportscaster of the Year in 2002, 2003 and 2014 by the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.