Cardinals play small ball to counter Twins' bigger ball, split doubleheader

The Minnesota Twins, who set a big-league record with 307 homers last season, predictably won the home-run battle Tuesday, homering five times to one for the Cardinals in a doubleheader.
But while three of the Minnesota homers accounted for six runs in a 7-3 first-game victory for the Twins at Busch Stadium, the Cardinals played the smallest of small ball in the nightcap, scoring five runs on just two hits in the third inning to provide for a 6-4 win in the second game.
It was the first game out of four in which the Cardinals had beaten the Twins this season.
The Twins slugged their fourth home run of the day in the second inning of Game 2 when rookie Brent Rooker cracked his first big-league homer, a two-run drive off Cardinals righthander Daniel Ponce de Leon. Miguel Sano had opened the inning with a single.
But the Cardinals combined two hit batters, three walks, a fielder's choice and their two singles for the five runs in the third to take a 5-2 lead. Matt Carpenter started the inning with a single to center off Randy Dobnak, who was kayoed during the inning. Matt Wieters and Tommy Edman were both hit by pitches, Harrison Bader bolted from third and beat first baseman Sano's throw on a grounder and Rangel Ravelo drove in a run with a single past a drawn-in infield.
Carpenter, batting for the second time in the inning, accepted a full-count walk from reliever Caleb Thielbar to force home the fifth run.
The highlight of the inning came on a non-scoring play. After Carpenter walked, Wieters worked a 19-pitch at-bat, fouling off 14 of them, before flying to center to end the inning. That is believed to be the longest at-bat by a Cardinals hitter since at least 1940.
Twins pitchers tossed 54 pitches to get the three outs in the inning.
After Ponce de Leon, returning as the 29th man to pitch in the doubleheader, left the game, Genesis Cabrera, John Gant, Andrew Miller and Giovanny Gallegos finished up for the Cardinals. Gallegos gained his fourth save, though he allowed Nelson Cruz's 15th homer, tying for the major-league lead, in the seventh and final inning.
Kolten Wong had given Gallegos a bit more cushion by singling in a run in the Cardinals' sixth.
Martinez loses to Twins again
Carlos Martinez has faced the Twins twice this season, once in July and once in September. The results have been strikingly similar.
In both starts, the only two he has made due to coronavirus issues, Martinez has worked 3 2/3 innings. In both starts, Josh Donaldson has homered, including a three-run shot in the third inning Tuesday.
An inning later, Martinez was gone on a day the Cardinals had a pre-game tribute to the late Lou Brock and then a moment of silence for the first-ballot Hall of Famer who died on Sunday. The seven-inning game was the first game of a doubleheader at Busch where a giant "20" was affixed to the dirt behind second base, which no one stole in either game.
In Minneapolis on July 28, Martinez had given up seven hits and six runs in 3 2/3 frames in a 6-3 loss.
Twins first-game starter Jose Berrios held the Cardinals to two singles over five scoreless innings before taking a three-run hit in the sixth. Tommy Edman took a low Berrios pitch over the right-field wall for a two-run homer. Paul Goldschmidt’s second single of the game was the end of the line for Berrios and Goldschmidt scored the Cardinals’ third run on a passed ball by catcher Williams Astudillo, a Brad Miller infield out and reliever Dan Matt Wisler’s wild pitch.
But Sano cranked a two-run homer off Ryan Helsley in the seventh to stretch the Twins' lead out again.
Martinez threw 80 pitches but 54 were strikes, which isn’t a bad look and, for a while, everyone liked the view. Martinez walked one and fanned two in two hitless innings.
But, in the third, ninth-place hitter Astudillo singled to right and Luis Arraez singled under the glove of shortstop Paul DeJong, who was at the second-base bag hoping to start a double play.
Astudillo went to third and Donaldson, who homered as the final man to face Martinez in the latter’s stint in Minnesota, smacked a slider for a three-run homer into the visitors’ bullpen in left. It was Donaldson’s third homer of the season.
"Sometimes. something happens," Martinez said. "A ground ball (that could have been) a double play. . . that happened. After that, I had really, really good focus and tried to get another ground ball. But that slider was a little bit up. Something happens when you are trying to be a great, great pitcher."
Beefy catcher Astudillo doubled over the lead of leaping center fielder Harrison Bader with two out in the fourth and scored on Luis Arraez's single to right where Lane Thomas chose not to make a play on the slow-moving Astudillo at the plate. That was it for Martinez, who was replaced by righthander Jake Woodford.
Woodford escaped that inning but allowed Cruz's 14th homer, a 402-foot drive to the Cardinals' bullpen in right center in the fifth, not far from where Texas outfielder Cruz missed connections with what became a David Freese triple some nine years ago in Game 6 of the World Series.
Martinez said he felt "100 percent" Tuesday but informed reporters he had had to go to the hospital "three times, four times" when he had the coronavirus. "I was really, really sick," said Martinez, who will be 29 in less than two weeks.
He said it took him "maybe 20, 22 days" before he was feeling good again. He said, among other things, he had had a cough, a lot of pain in his body and some dizziness. "And, sometime, I can't breathe," he said.
"But God gave me another opportunity."
Much had been made of Martinez's decision to come back to the club later as a starter rather than as a reliever but he explained, "I think they need me in the five-starter rotation. They don't need me in the bullpen because we've got a lot of guys in the bullpen who can throw as hard and help the team."
