Cardinals play smaller ball to take 3-1 lead in fourth

The Cardinals and Pirates also played a year ago Saturday in Pittsburgh. Miles Mikolas beat the Pirates 6-3.

Kim is scored on but gets first big-league save

Korean lefthander Kwang Hyun Kim had been unscored on n the exhibition season, striking out 14 in nine innings but he gave up two runs, one unearned, in the ninth inning Friday while still recording his first major league in his big-league debut.

“I don’t have much experience as the closer so I could say I was nervous because of that,” said Kim through his interpreter, Craig Choi.

“I still know I have to be better every game. I have to be much better.”

Kim was treated to what Cardinals teammates do to celebrate “firsts.” He said “We went to the showers and they got bottled water and all kinds of drinks and they poured them on me. Some of them went into my ear but the most important thing is that I have to have a clean game.”

A standout starter in the Korean Baseball Organization, Kim said the stateside baseballs are bigger and with thicker seams. But he also noted he had been using the MLB balls for six months.