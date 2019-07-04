SEATTLE -- Regardless of who starts for the Seattle Mariners in the finale of the interleague visit from the Cardinals, the visitors will have a righthanded-leaning lineup awaiting the pitcher they know will follow.
For the second time in three days, the Cardinals are going to face Seattle's "opener," and following that pitcher, a reliever, into the game will be the de facto starter. That pitcher will be lefty Tommy Milone. On Tuesday, the Mariners started a righthander, got him through the first inning, and then had lefty Wade LeBlanc handle the bulk of the middle innings. Milone is set to do the same thing, so rather than set the lineup for the pitcher who starts the game, the Cardinals have written the lineup for the pitcher they'll face during the majority of the game.
Of course, Tommy Edman made the decision possible.
Edman punctuated the groundswell to get him more playing time with a three-run homer that won Wednesday's game in the ninth inning. The Cardinals had rallied from 2-0 down in the ninth, loaded the bases, and then Edman, a pinch-hitter, unloaded for his second homer of this road trip.
With Matt Carpenter on the injured list, Shildt has suggested that the leadoff spot is there for the taking. Yairo Munoz had a two-run homer Tuesday and started at leadoff the next day. Edman homers and starts at leadoff the next day. He who stays hot, stays at leadoff.
The Cardinals are 93-94-2 on Independence Day since 1892.
This is the second time they'll face the Mariners on July Fourth. In 2004, Jeff Suppan and future Cardinal Joel Pineiro pitched against each other in 2-1 Cardinals win at Busch Stadium II. Both pitchers were starters and actually started the game.
It was a more tranquil time in baseball, those halcyon days when starters were starters, closers were closers, openers were for beer bottles, and, I don't know, wins or batting average or something ...
The Cardinals turn to Michael Wacha for his final start of the first half of the season. Adam Wainwright closed out his first half Wednesday night, though recent preparation indicates that he could be used in relief over the weekend if the games demand it. Wacha was in the rotation, out of the rotation, and has since returned to it to assert his place in it. The Cardinals do not intend to rewrite their rotation for the weekend series in San Francisco, Shildt said.
Here's the lineup that will conclude the Cardinals' Seattle visit:
1. Tommy Edman, 2B
2. Jose Martinez, DH
3. Paul DeJong, SS
4. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
5. Tyler O'Neill, LF
6. Dexter Fowler, RF
7. Yairo Munoz, 3B
8. Harrison Bader, CF
9. Matt Wieters, C
