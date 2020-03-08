Cardinals, 'playing well in all phases,' win fifth game in past six decisions as they drub Marlins 7-3

JUPITER, Fla. —The Cardinals posted their fifth exhibition win in their last six decisions when they put together run-scoring innings of three runs and four runs in a 7-3 victory over Miami Sunday. The Cardinals are 8-7-2 after being 3-6-1 a week ago.

Manager Mike Shildt said, "I felt like we've played really well throughout the whole spring. But this (stretech) is definitely an indicator of us playing well--in all phases."

Harrison Bader’s bases-loaded, two-run single capped a four-run fifth inning. Paul Goldschmidt's two-run double highlighted a three-run first.

Dakota Hudson allowed just one run in 3 2/3 innings and struck out five but the top ground-ball pitcher in the majors last season induced just one ground-ball out while striking out five in a 73-pitch effort.

"He wasn't able to harness his stuff as much," said Shildt. "But I thought he pitched well. He got through it. It's a good indicator when a guy can do that when he doesn't have everything quite where he wants it."

Wong leaves game in first