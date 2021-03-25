 Skip to main content
Cardinals' Ponce de Leon gets final exhibition start against Astros
Cardinals' Ponce de Leon gets final exhibition start against Astros

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon (32) releases the ball during the fourth inning of a preseason MLB baseball game at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla., on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.—Cardinals righthander Daniel Ponce de Leon, who has a Grapefruit League earned run average of 4.26, will make his final start of spring training Thursday night against the Houston Astros and Jose Urquidy. Ponce de Leon tentatively is slated for a regular-season start in Miami in the second series of the season but that depends on Kwang Hyun Kim’s readiness after his spring was thwarted by some back tightness.

Kim is slated to pitch sometime this weekend in a Grapefruit League game and might be available to start a regulation game by the time the Cardinals leave Cincinnati to go to Miami although club officials so far don’t seem to be counting on him to be ready to start a regular-season game quite that soon. 

The regular infield will be on hand Thursday, with Andrew Knizner catching after Yadier Molina had started three games in succession. The outfield, from left to right, will be Tyler O’Neill, Lane Thomas and Justin Williams.

Righthanded relievers Kodi Whitley, Ryan Helsley and Giovanny Gallegos all are slated to pitch an inning, with Ponce de Leon earmarked for five or six innings. Ponce de Leon has faced only the Miami Marlins in four previous outings this spring. 

Third baseman Nolan Arenado, who got off to a decent spring start, is seeking to find his groove after going nothing for his past 15 and three for his last 27. He has only one extra-base hit, a double.

Cardinals lineup

1. Tommy Edman 2b

2. Paul Goldschmidt 1b

3. Nolan Arenado 3b

4. Paul DeJong ss

5. Tyler O’Neill lf

6. Justin Williams rf

7. Andrew Knizner c

8. Lane Thomas cf

9. Daniel Ponce de Leon p

