Cardinals' Ponce de Leon wild in final exhibition start, a 3-0 loss to Astros

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.—Cardinals righthander Daniel Ponce de Leon is something of a placeholder for Kwang Hyun Kim, who is recovering from back tightness. Though lefthander Kim, at times the Cardinals’ best pitcher last season, is set to pitch two or three innings on Saturday, manager Mike Shildt said, it is uncertain if Kim will be able to start the first week of the season.
So it was that Ponce de Leon, who has had his moments in the Cardinals’ rotation the past few seasons, made his final start of spring training Thursday night against the Houston Astros.
It was a mixed bag.
Ponce de Leon had to be lifted in the first inning when his pitch count got to 25 and he had recorded only two outs. Two runs scored in that frame, finished by Jesus Cruz. But Ponce de Leon returned to throw three scoreless innings before the Astros tacked on a run in the fifth. He allowed only three runs in the Cardinals’ 3-0 loss but the six walks he issued in 4 1/3 innings was the most striking statistic.
That and the fact that the Cardinals had only one hit until the ninth and just two for the game. Nolan Arenado ended a nothing-for-17 skid with a seventh-inning double.
The regular infield was on hand Thursday, with Andrew Knizner catching after Yadier Molina had started three games in succession. The outfield, from left to right, was Tyler O’Neill, Lane Thomas and Justin Williams. But second baseman Tommy Edman was the only Cardinal to get a hit besides Arenado when Edman singled in the ninth.
Ponce de Leon had faced only the Miami Marlins in four previous outings this spring.
After the game, the Cardinals made some additional cuts to camp as they trim the roster down toward the 26 that will head to Cincinnati for opening day. The Cardinals optioned righander Johan Oviedo to the minor-league camp, and they also assigned Nolan Gorman, Matthew Liberatore, Zack Thompson, Tommy Parsons, Jesũs Cruz, Evan Kruczynski, and outfielder Matt Szczur to the minor-league camp.
Some of the players trimmed from the roster will be going to the Cardinals' alternate site camp in Sauget, Ill., in the first week of April.
Cardinals lineup
1. Tommy Edman 2b
2. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
3. Nolan Arenado 3b
4. Paul DeJong ss
5. Tyler O’Neill lf
6. Justin Williams rf
7. Andrew Knizner c
8. Lane Thomas cf
9. Daniel Ponce de Leon p