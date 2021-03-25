Cardinals' Ponce de Leon wild in final exhibition start, a 3-0 loss to Astros

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.—Cardinals righthander Daniel Ponce de Leon is something of a placeholder for Kwang Hyun Kim, who is recovering from back tightness. Though lefthander Kim, at times the Cardinals’ best pitcher last season, is set to pitch two or three innings on Saturday, manager Mike Shildt said, it is uncertain if Kim will be able to start the first week of the season.

So it was that Ponce de Leon, who has had his moments in the Cardinals’ rotation the past few seasons, made his final start of spring training Thursday night against the Houston Astros.

It was a mixed bag.

Ponce de Leon had to be lifted in the first inning when his pitch count got to 25 and he had recorded only two outs. Two runs scored in that frame, finished by Jesus Cruz. But Ponce de Leon returned to throw three scoreless innings before the Astros tacked on a run in the fifth. He allowed only three runs in the Cardinals’ 3-0 loss but the six walks he issued in 4 1/3 innings was the most striking statistic.

That and the fact that the Cardinals had only one hit until the ninth and just two for the game. Nolan Arenado ended a nothing-for-17 skid with a seventh-inning double.