SAN DIEGO — It appeared to be a routine, no-frills dive back into first base on an attempted pickoff. Marcell Ozuna dove back to the bag in plenty of time to beat the throw and the tag as it swept down to greet him.
And then his hand recoiled from the bag, as if the base had bitten it.
Ozuna was out at the base and out of the game.
The Cardinals' cleanup hitter -- and their potential All-Star -- had to be removed from Friday night's game at Petco Park with an apparent hand injury. His fingers on the right hand had been jarred by the dive back into the base. The extent of the injury was not yet known at the publication of this article. His condition will be updated here when possible.
The Cardinals and Padres are tied, 0-0, in the top of the fourth.
***
Edman sticks in leadoff spot as Cardinals try to overcome off-day vexation
With as many positions as he plays, it's possible for rookie Tommy Edman to continue this look-see at leadoff by having that become his everyday position, and not some specific spot in the field.
So far, that hasn't been the case.
Against the Padres on Friday, Edman gets an encore at leadoff and at third base, and as a result Matt Carpenter is out of the lineup for a second consecutive game. Edman had a couple of hits Wednesday in the Cardinals' shutout loss to the A's, and the switch-hitting infielder has been one of the teams more consistent offensive players over the past week. Carpenter has spent the first half of the season searching for his swing -- sweetening an average that lingers around .200 with walks.
The Cardinals are 3-10 in games immediately following an off day. This game is the second of three in an eight-day stretch that comes after an off day and they're already 0-1 with an off day coming Monday in Seattle.
His turn in the rotation nudged back to get Adam Wainwright a start Wednesday at Busch Stadium, Michael Wacha draws the first game of a three-game visit to San Diego.
Here's the lineup that will back him:
1. Tommy Edman, 3B
2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
3. Paul DeJong, SS
4. Marcell Ozuna, LF
5. Jose Martinez, RF
6. Yadier Molina, C
7. Harrison Bader, CF
8. Kolten Wong, 2B
9. Michael Wacha, P
Check back throughout the evening here at Cardinal Beat and StlToday.com for ongoing coverage from the game at Petco Park and any other news that should shake loose.