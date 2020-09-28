Cardinals pull surprise by naming Kim first-game playoff starter

The Cardinals have pulled a bit of a surprise by announcing that Kwang Hyun Kim will be the starter in their wild-card playoff opener Wednesday afternoon against the Padres in San Diego.

Manager Mike Shildt announced that veteran Adam Wainwright would have the second game on Thursday and opening-day starter Jack Flaherty would have game three, if necessary, on Friday, in the best-of-three series.

Korean lefthander Kim, who statistically has been the Cardinals’ best starter, has a 3-0 record and 1.62 earned run average for seven starts and one relief appearance. He has given up only 28 hits in 39 innings and never has faced the Padres.

In Kim’s last regular-season appearance on Thursday here, he worked five innings, giving up one run to Milwaukee in a 4-2 win.

Flaherty, 4-3, has been more inconsistent than expected this season, posting a 4.91 ERA although much of that came from a nine-run allotment he gave the Brewers at Milwaukee on Sept. 15. Flaherty’s most recent outing was a five-inning, three-run allowance against Milwaukee here last Friday in a 3-0 setback. He would have a full week’s rest before he would pitch the third game of this series.

Wainwright 5-3, would be on regular rest after also losing 3-0 to Milwaukee on Saturday.

The Padres have yet to announce their first-game starter but are leaning toward righthander Dinelson Lamet.

A message from Derrick Goold Pitchers and catchers report one day a year. We cover the rest. Wherever baseball takes us, The Post-Dispatch and STLtoday.com will bring you there with unmatched year-round, 24-hour, and award-winning coverage of the Cardinals and Major League Baseball. Subscribe today: Just $1 a month

Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.