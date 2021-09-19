Cardinals put Hudson on hold: He'll make one more rehab start

Saying they were going to "honor his rehab," Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said Sunday that pitcher Dakota Hudson would make one more rehab start in the minors before returning to the major-league roster.

"Part of his rehab was getting another opportunity in the minors, so he's going to pitch on Wednesday for Memphis," Shildt said. "He's coming off really advanced surgery so we want to make sure we're honoring him and his dedication to his rehab and as much as we clearly want to have him back, we also want to make sure we don't have a setback so he'll get his one more scheduled rehab and we'll evaluate after that.

"There's a protocol to rehabs that we've been really successful with in this organization and you're required to get to a certain point and built up to a certain amount of throws and there's some science behind it and some art to it as well. That's what was on the schedule and that's what we've historically done. Timing works out to where after that start on Wednesday there's a chance he could join us, but we'd be irresponsible not to continue the trajectory that has been mapped out to make sure he's OK and healthy, not only for this year but for moving forward."