Cardinals Quick Hits: Another Mikolas gem spoiled but late rally beats Cubs 5-3

Miles Mikolas had allowed just eight hits over his previous three games, covering 23 innings. And he had one win and two losses to show for those efforts.

Mikolas was in that same form again Saturday at Busch Stadium, limiting the Chicago Cubs to four hits and one run in six innings while fanning a season-high-tying nine before a second consecutive sellout crowd of 45,159 on a sweltering day. But he didn't win this one either although the Cardinals did, 5-3, after blowing a two-run lead.

Backup catcher Ivan Herrera hit a deep sacrifice fly to left in the eighth inning to send home pinch runner Edmundo Sosa from third with the go-ahead run. Sosa was running for Juan Yepez, who had doubled with one out off Mark Leiter, Jr,

Sosa had gone to third on a wild pitch and Harrison Bader had been hit by a pitch before Herrera's fly ball to the warning track. Bader tagged up and slid into second on the play and then he scored on Tommy Edman's single.

Gallegos blows save on two-run HR after he commits a balk

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol tried to cover the final three innings with his co-closers Giovanny Gallegos and Ryan Helsley. But, after Gallegos got through the seventh with the aid of a double play, he balked a runner to second in the eighth. Rafael Ortega hit several balls hard but foul during a lengthy at-bat before finding a slider to his liking and cracking a game-tying two-run homer to right. It was Gallegos' 31st pitch.

Helsley, after walking two and throwing a wild pitch, struck out Nico Hoerner to end the eighth to keep the game tied. Hoerner had not struck out in 28 at-bats. In the ninth, Helsley, who also threw more than 30 pitches, gained the win as he worked past a two-out single in the ninth.

Bloops add up for Cardinals

On Friday, the Cardinals hit several balls hard — and deep — but to no avail off Chicago right-hander Kyle Hendricks, who otherwise shackled them in a 3-0 Cubs victory. But softer hits by both Nolan Arenado and Brendan Donovan meant two runs in the first inning on Saturday.

After Paul Goldschmidt singled to left with two out against Cubs starter Adrian Sampson, Arenado lofted a pop fly into short left field, Ian Happ had been playing more in left center and had a long way to run before he got to the ball. Once Happ got close to it, he pulled up short for fear it would bounce past him and then held Goldschmidt at third as Arenado pulled into second with a double.

Donovan also hit a popup but not nearly that far, just far enough to clear the dirt part of the field as it dropped in for a two-run single. The hit by Donovan extended his hitting streak to seven games against Chicago, the longest string by a Cardinal at the start of his career since Yairo Munoz hit in 11 in succession in 2018.

With Mikolas pitching, hits are scarce

In his previous three-game stretch, Mikolas had allowed three hits in one game and four in another. And then there was the near no-hitter against Pittsburgh, a bid which ended with two outs in the ninth.

One hit was all he gave up in the first four innings on Saturday.

Willson Contreras, the most likely Cubs player to be on the All-Star team for the National League next month, doubled to right field in the second inning but was stranded when Happ struck out.

Mikolas allowed three times as many hits in the fifth inning when the Cubs scored to make it 2-1. Patrick Wisdom singled to center and Hoerner, who had two hits, including a homer, on Friday, shot a single to right. Wisdom tagged and advanced to third and then to home on fly balls to center by Yan Gomes and Alfonso Rivas.

Nelson Valezquez singled to right for the third hit of the inning before Mikolas fanned Christopher Morel for the third time. It was Mikolas’ sixth strikeout of the game.

Mikolas would raise that total to nine by striking out three in the sixth inning. The final strikeout in that inning was Wisdom, who was called out as he checked his swing on a 74 mph curveball.

Opportunity for Cardinals but some of it was lost

Dylan Carlson’s run-scoring double gave the Cardinals a 3-1 lead in the sixth. But, with runners at second and third and no one out, the rally died as it did on Friday night in a similar spot.

Yepez flied to short left, with the runners holding. Side-armer Scott Effross relieved Rowan Wick, who used to close at Palm Beach for Marmol. Effross caught Bader looking at strike three and also fanned pinch hitter Lars Nootbaar, who struck out for the second time in two games as a pinch hitter for starting catcher Andrew Knizner.

This move brought the ultimate hero, Herrera, into the game.

