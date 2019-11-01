Longtime Cardinals radio voice Mike Shannon has been named one of the eight finalists for the 2020 Ford C. Frick Award, presented annually for excellence in baseball broadcasting by the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, N.Y.
Shannon, 80, who just completed his 48th season in the Cardinals’ radio booth, is joined as a finalist in the Current Major League Markets category by Dewayne Staats. The 67-year-old Staats grew up in Wood River, Ill., graduated from SIU-Edwardsville, was sports director at KPLR-TV in 1975-76 and has broadcast for several teams, including Tampa Bay, where he has been since the first season for that franchise in 1998.
Shannon, who played nine seasons and was on three World Series teams with the Cardinals, is a Cardinals Hall of Famer and a Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Legend.
The other Frick finalists are Boston announcers Joe Castiglione and Ned Martin; Chicago Cubs radio voice Pat Hughes; former Chicago White Sox telecaster Ken Harrelson; Cleveland’s Tom Hamilton and Jacques Doucet of the Montreal franchise which then moved to Washington.
The winner of the 2020 Frick Award will be announced on Dec. 11 at the baseball winter meetings in San Diego and will be honored as part of the July 24-27 Hall of Fame Weekend in Cooperstown. All candidates except Martin are living.
Final voting for the Frick Award will be conducted by an electorate comprised of the 11 living Frick recipients and four broadcast historians/columnists. The group of former winners includes Cardinals telecaster Tim McCarver and Bob Costas, who began his post-college radio career in St. Louis at KMOX before going on to national fame in television broadcasting. He long had maintained a home here.
More than 200 broadcasters were eligible for consideration for the Frick Award.