Cardinals rally late again but Oliver Marmol wants quicker starts from Dakota Hudson

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol showed confidence in shortstop Paul DeJong Friday night, letting him hit against New York Yankees relief ace Clay Holmes in the eighth inning of a game the Cardinals trailed 3-2.

There were two on and two out when DeJong, who had fanned twice and walked in three plate appearances, doubled to score the tying and go-ahead runs in a 4-3 victory over the Yankees, who should have rued the many chances they had to put the game away earlier.

The Yankees basically kept the Cardinals around until the local nine seized control. “They could have been ahead, like 7-1,” said one Cardinal.

Marmol would like to show the same confidence in starter Dakota Hudson, who again lapsed into a slow pace even though he didn’t pitch terribly. There were several soft hits off Hudson, who lasted just four innings officially. There were only three runs, but the leadoff man reached base in four of the five innings Hudson started.

“It feels worse because of the tempo,” said Marmol. “You sit there and you watch him, and to be completely honest, it’s just slow. It makes it look a lot worse than it is.

"He has the ability to play with fire and figure out a way out of it often. But is it sustainable? That’s the question. We are asking ourselves as well.

“We would love to see a quicker pace and crisper version of Hudson. We have to figure it out together. We think he has the ability to do it. Did it look good tonight? No.”

Marmol said there would be a conversation among himself, Hudson and pitching coach Mike Maddux sometime Saturday.

“We will get it done,” said Marmol. “We will have the conversation. We will make it important. We will make it important to him. We will either see a change — or we won’t.”

The game was saved officially by Ryan Helsley, who retired Aaron Judge and Matt Carpenter, the Yankees’ two hottest hitters, with a man on in the ninth inning. DeJong, charging in for Carpenter’s checked-swing roller with second baseman Tommy Edman playing in short right field, flipped the ball with his glove to first baseman Paul Goldschmidt ahead of Carpenter.

The Yankees appealed and the celebration was on hold, but only for a few seconds.

The real saver — and winner was Andre Pallante — who notched four innings of relief, throwing 65 pitches, which were 13 fewer than Hudson had for his 12 outs.

So, could Marmol just switch Hudson for Pallante, restoring the rookie to the rotation?

“I don’t have a real answer for that right now,” said Marmol, more immediately after the game. “That would be reacting. I hate doing that. I’ll sit down and think through what’s best for the team. We will make a decision. Obviously, we made that decision initially because Pallante is valuable out of the pen, to be able to do — hopefully in shorter stints — what he did tonight. It’s our responsibility to figure out Hudson.”

Later, Marmol reaffirmed this, saying, “I like (Pallante) three times a week. But (Hudson’s game) can’t look like that. It’s not that he can’t get ahead of guys. But, a lot of deep counts. It’s like the same movie.

“But I don’t think the answer is Pallante in that spot. There’s still some inconsistencies in his off-speed stuff and his ability to repeat. So, shorter stints are actually better.

“My first instinct is to get (Hudson) better.”

There is at least one other option at Memphis in Jake Woodford, who has had some good outings. But, for now, Hudson still may be the one taking the ball next Thursday in Coors Field in Denver.

“Flipping (Pallante and Hudson) would be reacting,” said Marmol. “I just feel we have find a way to get more out of (Hudson).

“When you are a ground-ball guy, you want to engage your defense. We have to speed him up. We have to keep our defenders into it. Collectively, we just need to do a better job.”

On the other side of the ball, Marmol said he would be happy to see DeJong to drive in big runs, no matter what his average.

“I’m OK with what we are seeing with DeJong right now,” said Marmol. “Gosh, that’s a big at-bat. To stay within yourself and do what he did, that’s something to build off of.

“We had confidence he would come through, and to his credit, he did.”

Marmol also noted DeJong’s confidence in making the final defensive play.

“That was good, to trust himself to go glove-flip there rather than exchange. Shows the confidence he’s playing with right now," said Marmol.

“It’s different than when he was here, struggling earlier in the season. (He) is a guy that is playing with some confidence and hop in his step.

“We are better when Paul DeJong is being Paul DeJong and when Tyler O’Neill is producing,” Marmol said.

O’Neill’s RBI single in the sixth got the Cardinals to 3-2. And O’Neill drew an important, two-out walk ahead of DeJong’s double.

The victory was a season-high fifth in succession for the Cardinals, still tied with Milwaukee for first place in the National League Central Division, and their third comeback triumph in succession over two days.

“There is a level of determination and conviction right now that is obvious,” Marmol said.

“You’ve got to remember. We have some guys (Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina, maybe Adam Wainwright) in that clubhouse and dugout who. . . this is their last ride. That means a lot to the rest of the guys. That’s part of it.”

DeJong isn’t one of those old guys, having just turned 29 but he is trying to recapture something of what he was. “I feel like I’m constantly evolving,” he said. “I’ll never be able to go back to where I was previously in my career, but I also can be different and better in other ways.

“I’m thankful for an opportunity like that after everything that’s happened this year. The idea, of ‘Oh, no, here we go again-type feeling’ when I was struggling versus … now you almost want those opportunities. I’m thankful he left me in.

"‘Oli’ is giving me confidence to be out there and play no matter what the situation is. And I’m going head-on into those opportunities. A free and easy feeling.”

Earlier in the game, the Yankees had played four outfielders against him and DeJong had walked. In the eighth, he faced a regular defense when he hit a first-pitch fastball from Holmes.

“Kind of surprised me when I first saw (the defense),” DeJong said. “I’ve seen that alignment before but never against me. And it was kind of a trip to see.”

The Yankees also used it against Nolan Arenado twice, with the results a walk and a popup.

If second baseman Gleyber Torres had been in right field, as he was earlier in the game, DeJong said, “That might have been an out.”

DeJong, who was hitting .130 when exiled to Memphis in late May, still is hitting just .146. He has had four hits in six games since returning to the club but they’ve been two homers and two doubles. He said he didn’t really care what his average was.

“I’m been getting some walks lately,” he said. “I still think I’m striking out a little too much.

“I know there’s some going to be some more singles mixed in.”

Even former struggling teammate Carpenter is getting singles now. “I looked up and I saw that Carpenter has 15 bombs (home runs),” said DeJong. “And he would have a homer in Yankee Stadium tonight.”

Carpenter, besides having two singles in a game here for the first time since June 8 of last year, also lined deep to right.

The Yankees hardly resembled the team which, at 185 homers, had 23 more than the second-place team, before Friday. They had two doubles among their 10 hits, which included two bloop singles by home-run-leader Judge and another hit which was a dribbler on the infield.

Neither team, in fact, had a home run with the Yankees’ streak being stopped at 19 games and the Cardinals’ at 13. Those two streaks represented the longest active streaks in the majors.

Besides Pallante and Helsley, right fielder Lars Nootbaar also contributed to the save by making a leaping grab of Josh Donaldson’s drive to right center in the eighth. “It got caught in the lights for a quick second there,” he said. “Then I looked at the wall and said, ‘Let’s go for it. Let’s see if we have a chance here.'"

As mentioned, the Cardinals had had several comeback wins lately. “When you do it earlier in the week (against the Cubs), it means a lot,” said Nootbaar. “But when you do it against these guys, I think it means a little bit more.”