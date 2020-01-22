Cardinals re-sign Wieters as backup for Molina

As Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak had forecast several days ago, the club has finalized details to bring back catcher Matt Wieters, who has agreed to a one-year, $2 million contract.

The 33-year-old switch-hitter proved valuable insurance for perennial Gold Glover and All-Star Yadier Molina in midseason last year when Molina was down for more than a month with a thumb injury. Wieters, who had 11 homers for the season, had seven of them from June 30-Aug. 1.

For the season, the former Baltimore and Washington catcher batted .214 and threw out eight of 19 base stealers. He had just 10 at-bats in September, but Mozeliak said the club might carry three catchers among 26 players on the roster this season, with Andrew Knizner also a possibility.

Wieters thus may get more opportunities as a pinch-hitter while batting lefthanded, which is his stronger side.

Wieters has a career .250 batting average with 146 homers and he was a four-time All-Star with the Orioles, who made him their first-round draft pick in 2007. The signing of the two-time Gold Glover puts the Cardinals at their maximum of 40 players.

Last year, Wieters didn't sign with the Cardinals until Feb. 27. They were the only team to make him an offer as a free agent.

