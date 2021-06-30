 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cardinals reach halfway point; Arizona reaches the depths
0 comments

Cardinals reach halfway point; Arizona reaches the depths

{{featured_button_text}}
Pirates 5, Cardinals 4

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Kwang Hyun Kim (33) pumps his fist after Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Wil Crowe (29) hit a pop fly to first base during the fourth inning of a MLB game against the Pirates at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Friday, June 25, 2021. Photo by Daniel Shular, dshular@post-dispatch.com

 Daniel Shular

In today’s 10 a.m. video, columnist Ben Hochman shares some Alex Reyes stats that are historically impressive. And, as always, chooses a random St. Louis Cards card from the hat. Ten Hochman is presented Monday-Friday by The Milliken Hand Rehabilitation Center.

The Cardinals reach the halfway point of their schedule Wednesday afternoon as they play their 81st of 162 games when when they meet the Arizona Diamondbacks for the final time this season. Through 80 games, the Cardinals are 39-41 having won the first two games of the series.

Arizona reached the halfway point on Tuesday at 22-59. 

While Cardinals righthander Carlos Martinez scored his first victory since May 8 on Tuesday, lefthander Kwang Hyun Kim (1-5), winless in his past 10 starts, will seek his first since April 23. Kim will do so with most of the Cardinals’ regular lineup behind—and in front of him. Yadier Molina is starting for the ninth successive game and shortstop Paul DeJong is sitting out.

Tommy Edman will play shortstop and Matt Carpenter will get a rare start at second base.

The Diamondbacks enter the game with a losing streak of three games. But this is nothing. They had a 13-game slide in May when they were 5-24 and they had a 17-game skid in June when they are 3-23 with Wednesday’s game remaining.

So, if you’re keeping score, the D-backs are 8-47 over their past 55 games.

Cardinals lineup

1. Dylan Carlson cf

2. Paul Goldschmidt 1b

3. Nolan Arenado 3b

4. Tyler O’Neill lf

5. Matt Carpenter 2b

6. Yadier Molina c

7. Tommy Edman rf

8. Edmundo Sosa ss

9. Kwang Hyun Kim p

Arizona lineup

1. Josh Rojas lf

2. Tim Locastro cf

3. Eduardo Escobar 2b

4. Christian Walker 1b

5. Asdrubal Cabrera 3b

6. Josh Reddick rf

7. Nick Ahmed ss

8. Daulton Varsho c

9. Riley Smith p

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports