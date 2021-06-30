Cardinals reach halfway point; Arizona reaches the depths

The Cardinals reach the halfway point of their schedule Wednesday afternoon as they play their 81st of 162 games when when they meet the Arizona Diamondbacks for the final time this season. Through 80 games, the Cardinals are 39-41 having won the first two games of the series.

Arizona reached the halfway point on Tuesday at 22-59.

While Cardinals righthander Carlos Martinez scored his first victory since May 8 on Tuesday, lefthander Kwang Hyun Kim (1-5), winless in his past 10 starts, will seek his first since April 23. Kim will do so with most of the Cardinals’ regular lineup behind—and in front of him. Yadier Molina is starting for the ninth successive game and shortstop Paul DeJong is sitting out.

Tommy Edman will play shortstop and Matt Carpenter will get a rare start at second base.

The Diamondbacks enter the game with a losing streak of three games. But this is nothing. They had a 13-game slide in May when they were 5-24 and they had a 17-game skid in June when they are 3-23 with Wednesday’s game remaining.

So, if you’re keeping score, the D-backs are 8-47 over their past 55 games.

Cardinals lineup

1. Dylan Carlson cf