Cardinals recall LHP Naughton from Memphis to fill for injured VerHagen

CINCINNATI — Left-hander Patrick “Packy” Naughton was acquired so late in spring training by the Cardinals that he didn’t have occasion to get into a spring training game before being sent out to Memphis. But Naughton’s brilliant start to his Class AAA season and a right hip impingement suffered by right-handed reliever Drew VerHagen Thursday night in Miami has brought Naughton to Great American Ball Park Friday.

VerHagen was placed on the 10-day injured list and Naughton, who had struck out 12 in 10 innings, was called up to join the Cardinals’ 10-man bullpen for the start of a three-game series with the Cincinnati Reds. Left-hander Steven Matz, an impressive winner in his previous start, will oppose Reds right-handed rookie Hunter Greene, who whipped off 39 pitches at 100 mph or higher in a recent start.

Naughton, 26, who was claimed on waivers from the Los Angeles Angels on March 21, made five relief outings for Memphis, posting a 1-0 record with a 1.80 ERA and walking two. He pitched two innings or longer in four games.

Originally a Cincinnati ninth-round draft pick in 2021 and the Reds’ minor league pitcher of the year in 2019, Naughton was 0-4 with a 6.35 ERA in seven appearances (five starts) for the Angels this past season.

VerHagen, who pitched in Japan the past two seasons, has a 5.79 ERA and has fanned four in 4 2/3 innings for the Cardinals.

Four new starters for Cardinals

Four players who didn't start Thursday in Miami will be in Friday's lineup for the Cardinals.

After Yadier Molina played all three games in Florida, Andrew Knizner will catch. Lars Nootbaar will make his first start in center field for Harrison Bader and Corey Dickerson will be the designated hitter as the Cardinals, counting switch hitters, employ all four left-handed hitters available to them.

Edmundo Sosa, who was two for five in his lone start this season, will spell Paul DeJong at shortstop. Both Bader and DeJong were one for nine in Miami.

Cardinals lineup

1--Dylan Carlson rf

2. Paul Goldschmidt 1b

3. Tyler O'Neill lf

4. Nolan Arenado 3b

5. Corey Dickerson dh

6. Tommy Edman 2b

7. Lars Nootbaar cf

8, Edmundo Sosa ss

9. Andrew Knizner c

LH Steven Matz p

Cincinnati lineup

1. Kyle Farmer ss

2. Brandon Drury dh

3. Tommy Pham lf

4. Joey Votto 1b

5. Nick Senzel cf

6. Aristides Aquino rf

7. Alejo Lopez 2b

8. Aramis Garcia c

9. Colin Moran 3b

RH Hunter Greene p

