SAN DIEGO — The Cardinals' ongoing search for a consistent offense will continue without the aid of their most reliable power threat, and to compensate for the absence of Marcell Ozuna the Cardinals are bringing up multiple outfielders.
Tyler O'Neill joined the team in San Diego, as expected, on Saturday, and Lane Thomas will be at Petco Park shortly before game time.
Both players were promoted from Class AAA Memphis.
O'Neill replaces Ozuna on the active roster and in the starting lineup, where he'll be playing left field vs. the Padres on Saturday night. Ozuna has multiple small fractures along the base of his ring and middle fingers. The damage was done Friday night when he dove back into first base trying to avoid a pickoff throw. The fractures will keep him out for an extended period.
O'Neill has three two-hit games since returning to the Redbirds' lineup from a hamstring injury. He has three homers in his past six games.
Thomas, a reliable center fielder, has also had his season slowed by injuries. The 23-year-old had a breakout year in 2018, and this season he's hit .237 with a .718 OPS in 55 games for Triple-A Memphis. Thomas takes John Brebbia's spot on the active roster.
Brebbia went on the Paternity List and traveled immediately to Atlanta to be present at the birth of his wife's and his first child.
He can remain on the list for three days.
