Not only did the Cardinals replace injured Jordan Hicks on the active roster, they also optioned lefthander Genesis Cabrera to Class AAA Memphis Tuesday and recalled from Memphis righthanded starter Daniel Ponce de Leon and righthanded reliever Dominic Leone.
Hicks, pending a determination on how the torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow will be treated, was placed on the 10-day injured list. That could go to 60 days later.
Ponce de Leon, who pitched six scoreless innings in a start against Miami here last Wednesday, is being recalled for the third time. He is 0-0 with a 1.20 earned run in 15 innings for the Cardinals and is fully rested, not having pitched since Wednesday.
Leone, who was optioned to Memphis on May 17, has appeared in 13 games for Memphis with a 4.19 ERA but in June he had a 1.64 ERA in seven games while striking out 12 in 11 innings. Leone appeared in 20 games for the Cardinals earlier this year, allowing 19 runs in 21 1/3 innings although striking out 27.
Both Ponce de Leoen and Leone are expected to be here Tuesday night for the start of a two-game series with Oakland.
Cabrera appeared in five games (two starts) for the Cardinals this season, going 0-2 with a 6.17 ERA.