Cardinals-Reds game is rained out, rescheduled for Sept. 17

Cardinals game vs. Reds postponed until September

St. Louis Cardinal fans leave Busch Stadium disappointed on Sunday, July 17, 2022, after the team announced, the postponement of the game against the Cincinnati Reds just after the gates opened. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

Sunday's game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Cardinals has been postponed because of rain at Busch Stadium and will be rescheduled as part of a day-night doubleheader here on Sept. 17, beginning at 12:15 p.m.

Left-hander Steven Matz was to have made his first start since May 22. Matz will have to wait a week to face the Reds or longer to oppose his most recent team, the Toronto Blue Jays.

Matz, who had a shoulder impingement, was activated from the 15-day injured list. Right-hander Drew VerHagen, who was on the IL not that long ago with a shoulder impingement, is back on the IL with a hip impingement.

As for infielder Edmundo Sosa, he is not seriously hurt after jamming his left leg into the wall in front of the box seats as he chased a foul fly on Saturday. He was not playable, though, and Nolan Arenado, the third baseman who is not going to the All-Star Game because of a sore lower back, was to serve as the designated hitter.

