Cardinals retracing Edmonds' steps after Hall of Famer tested positive for COVID-19

Describing himself as symptom-free after a bout with illness, pneumonia, and breathing trouble, former Cardinals outfielder Jim Edmonds revealed on social media Wednesday night that he tested positive for COVID-19, the coronavirus.

"Thank God I quarantined myself and listened to what everyone said," Edmonds said during a video he posted on Instagram, "and kept our curve at our home flattened."

Edmonds said that he is now "doing really well," and that he is symptom-free. He added that a daughter is being tested for the virus as well.

The Cardinals have retraced Edmonds' steps and contacts through spring training, where he worked several broadcasts for Fox Sports Midwest. John Mozeliak, the president of baseball operations, said the team mapped who had interactions with Edmonds, and Mozeliak added that Edmonds traveled elsewhere during and after his broadcasts, so they weren't "necessarily getting any real answers" to when or if Edmonds was around the team at the time he would have been contagious.

"Obviously we've all read what Jim has posted," Mozeliak said. "As far as this running through the organization in any form -- whether it's on the players' side or staff's side -- nothing to my knowledge."

Mozeliak said other than Edmonds there has been one unidentified Cardinals employee who has tested positive. That person is "feeling better," Mozeliak said.

The employee, who works in St. Louis, was not at the facility at Jupiter, Fla.

This past weekend, Edmonds went to the emergency room Saturday because he had trouble breathing, and at that time he revealed on the same social media that he was tested for COVID-19. He left the hospital that same evening having tested positive for pneumonia, he said, and awaiting the results of the coronavirus test, which he described as unpleasant because of how deep the swab plunged into his nose.