Washington Nationals' Howie Kendrick is safe at second as St. Louis Cardinals' Kolten Wong can't handle the ball during the first inning of Game 4 of the baseball National League Championship Series Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo)
WASHINGTON —Stop the presses. This just in. The Cardinals have scored.
Yadier Molina homered to center field off Washington lefthander Patrick Corbin with two out in the fourth to account for the first earned run scored by the Cardinals in the National League Championship Series. It took them until Game 4 and the Cardinals still trailed 7-1 as Corbin had struck out nearly everybody else.
He had 10 in the first four innings, running the Cardinals’ total to 26 in the past two games with only one walk. Washington needed just five more innings to lock up its first National League pennant and first World Series appearance in the 51-season history of the franchise, which started in Montreal in 1969.
NATIONALS ROLL SEVEN IN FIRST
The Cardinals desperately needed to score early, and perhaps often, Tuesday night to quiet a rabid Nationals Park sellout crowd. The first three hitters, Tommy Edman, Jose Martinez and Paul Goldschmidt all struck out.
And then the roof caved in on starter Dakota Hudson, who wasn’t very good, and the Cardinals’ defense, which was problematic, at best.
The Nationals, already ahead in games 3-0 in the National League Championship Series, jumped the Cardinals for seven runs in the first inning, forcing the call to veteran starter Adam Wainwright from the bullpen.
For the most part, the Cardinals had handled leadoff hitter Trea Turner in the series. So, Turner started the inning with a single to right and capped the inning with a two-run single to left.
Adam Eaton, whom the Cardinals haven’t handled (two doubles and a triple), doubled to right center and Turner scored on a sacrifice fly by Anthony Rendon. Juan Soto, who had been one for 12 in the series, doubled to left and it was 2-0.
Then the Cardinals’ defense took over. Howie Kendrick, who was hitting .417, was walked intentionally. Third baseman Edman turned in one half of what could have been a sterling play by diving to his right to stop Ryan Zimmerman’s smash. Edman fired to second to a stretching Kolten Wong. . . who dropped the ball.
Bases loaded, still one out. Victor Robles lofted a catchable pop to right center, except that it wasn’t caught. Wong, who ran a long way, and right fielder Martinez, who probably should have made the play, allowed the ball to drop. It was the first ball hit to Martinez, not a good defender, in two games.
Another run was in. Yan Gomes lined a single in front of left fielder Marcell Ozuna, who was playing deep, and two more runs scored as Hudson left the game after only 15 pitches.
Pitcher Patrick Corbin, who would strike out two more men in the second and the third, laid down a perfect sacrifice bunt and then Taylor touched Wainwright for his two-run single. At that point in the series, the Nationals had outscored the Cardinals 20-2.
BADER MAKES FIRST START IN SERIES
Mike Shildt’s patience has evaporated — at least in regard to his regular lineup.
With his Cardinals not having been able to score an earned run, and only two runs overall, in the first three games of the National League Championship Series. Shildt has revamped his lineup to the point he is using a batting order he hasn’t employed all season for Tuesday night's fourth game.
“We have to recognize we’ve got to do something different, give it a different look and see what we can do,” said Shildt said Tuesday evening.
For you Harrison Bader fans, the speedy, energetic, offensively challenged center fielder is hitting seventh in his first start of the series against Washington lefthander Patrick Corbin. Dexter Fowler isn’t hitting anywhere in the lineup and he isn’t hitting anyway. He is hitless in the series and two for 33 (.061) in the postseason.
Bader was one for three with a stolen base against Corbin on Sept. 17 when the latter beat the Cardinals 6-2 and Shildt is hoping the Cardinals can steal their way to a couple of runs against a Nationals team which does not defend the running game well.
For his career, Bader is three for eight with a home run off Corbin. Fowler is a .316 career batsman against Corbin but Shildt is shelving that data.
Tommy Edman, also hitless in the series and who has fanned twice and walked against Corbin, will lead off, followed by Jose Martinez in right field.
“We feel comfortable that ‘Eddie’ can spark us and ‘Josie’ and just ride from there," Shildt said.
Paul Goldschmidt, Marcell Ozuna and Yadier Molina are next, as is customary. Paul DeJong, who made some better contact on Monday in an 8-1 Cardinals loss, has been rescued from the depths of hitting eighth and will bat sixth.
Lefthanded-batting Kolten Wong, hitless in the series and against Corbin (nothing for five) will hit eighth behind Bader, with Dakota Hudson pitching.
Shildt said that part of the lineup re-configuration had to deal with a lefthander pitching. “The other factor was in just not being able to do anything to scratch any runs across,” he said.
Martinez’s start will be his second in succession after he had two of the Cardinals’ seven hits on Monday. He did not have a fielding chance in right field.
A Washington win would send the Nationals to their first World Series in franchise history (Montreal/Washington) in 51 seasons. A Cardinals win would create a Game 5 on Wednesday with Miles Mikolas opposing the Nats' Anibal Sanchez.
“I can’t wait to get there,” said Shildt. “We’ve got to force (Sanchez) to repeat what he did, which was pretty special and will be pretty challenging for him to do.”
The last time the Cardinals were down 3-0 in a four-game series was in the 2004 World Series in which they were swept by Boston and never had a lead.
But Shildt said, “There’s no question that we’ll step up to this challenge. I think you live longer being an optimist, and just better.
“Aside from that, optimism steams from this team’s work. It’s not eyewash. We got here for a reason. This is a team that’s always believed in itself and will continue to do that.
“We have a point of reference in winning four straight in Chicago,” said Shildt. “People talk about history. We hadn’t done that (in one series) since 1921 in this historic franchise and did it fairly recently.”
If and when the Cardinals take a lead, Shildt said, “That spark can lead to a big fire.”
WACHA THROWS AGAIN
In what could have been his final act in a Cardinals uniform, righthander Michael Wacha, who is not on the playoff roster after suffering a shoulder strain late in the season, threw a simulated game of two innings and 40 pitches Tuesday afternoon. Facing Tyler O’Neill (also not on the roster) and Yairo Munoz, who hasn’t played, Wacha was sharp.
“He looked really good," Shildt said. "The hitters were even more complimentary about how (the ball) was coming out, the movement, the crispness.
“He looked like Michael Wacha and that’s a real positive.”
Wacha can be a free agent after the season and almost certainly will not be re-signed. He could be added to the roster in the unlikely event the Cardinals make the World Series.