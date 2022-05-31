Cardinals rookie phenom Gorman sits against Snell; Flaherty has good session

Nolan Gorman is hitting .387 with three games of at least three hits or more in the less than two weeks he has been in the big leagues. But the left-handed batter has been limited to just three at-bats (one hit) against left-handed pitching and won’t be in Tuesday night’s Cardinals lineup against San Diego top-shelf left-hander Blake Snell.

Right-handed hitting Edmundo Sosa will be at shortstop, with Gold Glover Tommy Edman returning to his main position at second base. The Cardinals will have only one left-handed bat in the lineup, that of rookie right fielder Brendan Donovan.

Staff ace Adam Wainwright will seek his sixth victory for the Cardinals. Injured staff Jack Flaherty (shoulder) did his pitching in the afternoon heat.

Facing Cardinals hitters for the second time, Flaherty totaled 40 pitches over two simulated innings and said he felt good. Lars Nootbaar, who, like Andrew Knizner, swung at Flaherty, smiled and said, “He looked frickin’ good. His four-seamer was hopping. His cutter was cutting. His sinker was sinking.”

Flaherty said he felt the best he had since a year ago on May 31 when he left the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers with an oblique injury.

Elsewhere on the injury front, left fielder Tyler O’Neill has been set back a bit with his sore shoulder and won’t be ready for a rehab assignment until Friday, manager Oliver Marmol said.

But, in the case of left-hander Steven Matz, there was more positive news. Matz, who has a shoulder impingement like O’Neill, has played catch twice with the next steps probably two side sessions.

If those go well on, say, Thursday and Sunday, Marmol said that Matz could go out on a brief rehab option or even skip that entirely and come back to the big club on a limited-pitch basis.

Cardinals lineup

1. Tommy Edman 2b

2. Paul Goldschmidt 1b

3. Nolan Arenado 3b

4. Albert Pujols dh

5. Juan Yepez lf

6. Yadier Molina c

7. Edmundo Sosa ss

8. Harrison Bader cf

9. Brendan Donovan rf

RH Adam Wainwright p

San Diego lineup

1. Jurickson Profar lf

2. Manny Machado 3b

3. Jake Cronenworth 2b

4. Luke Voit dh

5. Wil Myers rf

6. Robinson Cano 2b

7. Ha-Seong Kim ss

8. Jorge Alfaro c

9. Trent Grisham cf

LH Blake Snell p

