 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cardinals-Royals game postponed, will be made up May 2

  • 0
St. Louis Cardinals open the season at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright (50) pitches in the first inning of a baseball game between the Cardinals and the Pirates on Thursday, April, 7, 2022, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

The Cardinals' game with Kansas City scheduled for Wednesday afternoon has been postponed because of impending threatening weather and will be rescheduled for 3:15 p.m. at Busch Stadium on May 2, just a day before the Cardinals play a two-game series in Kansas City.

The Royals made the announcement first, followed just now by an e-mail from the Cardinals confirming that the game was off.  

A postponement enables Cardinals staff ace Adam Wainwright to start the first game of  four-game set in Milwaukee on Thursday afternoon.  Miles Mikolas and Steven Matz are slated to follow. Milwaukee is to play in Baltimore Wednesday. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News