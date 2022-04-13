Cardinals-Royals game postponed, will be made up May 2

The Cardinals' game with Kansas City scheduled for Wednesday afternoon has been postponed because of impending threatening weather and will be rescheduled for 3:15 p.m. at Busch Stadium on May 2, just a day before the Cardinals play a two-game series in Kansas City.
The Royals made the announcement first, followed just now by an e-mail from the Cardinals confirming that the game was off.
A postponement enables Cardinals staff ace Adam Wainwright to start the first game of four-game set in Milwaukee on Thursday afternoon. Miles Mikolas and Steven Matz are slated to follow. Milwaukee is to play in Baltimore Wednesday.